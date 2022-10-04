Read full article on original website
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income familiesBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
The Future of San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life San DiegoSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
localemagazine.com
14 Waterfront Restaurants in San Diego With Views for Days
Enjoy a Sea Breeze at These Scenic San Diego Hotspots. While summer might be over, there’s still always a reason to pretend like you’re on a vacation in SoCal, and lucky for you, San Diego has some of the best places to do so. Whether you’re a beach bum who’s always on the sand or you prefer a clifftop view of the coast, San Diego is the mecca of waterfront dining experiences. With sweeping ocean views and deftly curated seafood menus, here is our lineup of waterfront restaurants with views that just won’t quit.
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
kusi.com
“Gloriaville” homeless encampments ruining San Diego quality of life
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Oct. 6, Mayor Gloria gave his monthly recap to the public (below) and covered the pressing issue of homelessness that has held the hot seat in San Diego politics for months leading up to the 2022 midterms. American sports commentator Bill Walton has headed...
pbmonthly.net
Home of the Month, 822 Kennebeck Ct, Mission Beach
Remarkably spacious detached home on a corner lot in Mission Beach with terrific bay views from the main living area, primary suite, and roof deck. Property begins with a gated and exclusive-use yard at the garden level along with a private beach shower and attached 2-car garage. Inside is a bedroom and full bathroom with patio access on the ground floor, an open concept kitchen, dining, and living room with covered terrace and half bath on the second floor, and two more ensuite bedrooms on the third floor including a beautiful primary suite with a balcony facing the bay. The truly expansive roof deck offers panoramic bay and ocean views. Storage in this home will not disappoint!
NBC San Diego
Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub
Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
Coast News
Brand new coastal cottages coming to Encinitas
Construction is underway, and sales will begin this fall on a limited collection of 14 coastal cottages in Encinitas. East Cove Cottages by Warmington Residential, a new home builder with roots in Encinitas, is located at McKinnon and Santa Fe, just about a mile and a half from the water.
Bafang Dumpling Planning First San Diego Location
Taiwanese Brand Opened Their First US Location in Southern California Earlier This Year with the Promise of More to Come
visitcarlsbad.com
Dining Out? Four New Places to Experience at Beacon La Costa
Southern California is one of the nation’s culinary hot spots and Carlsbad features some of the best eateries in San Diego County. Every restaurant is unique in itself, but a memorable atmosphere and a personable staff can make for an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurants at the Beacon La Costa (at the corner of El Camino Real and La Costa Ave.) feature a variety of options for everyone to enjoy.
San Diego weekly Reader
Castle’s Labs has cannabis plants like trees
Kurt Castle, founder and creator of Castle’s Labs, creates products that help with all sorts of flora and fauna management. His Plant Magic is “an organic probiotic spray that promotes bigger, healthier, chemical and pesticide free plants. It’s great for cannabis, because it increases terpenes and trichomes, and it ups the yield by at least an ounce. It makes bigger healthier leaves, and more developed, tastier buds.” He also says that it’s a GRAS product, which means it’s Generally Recognized as Safe by the FDA.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
pbmonthly.net
Rising star from Pacific Beach is on a mission to stand up to bullying
With almost 30 songs written, a music video filmed and acting roles in multiple movies, you’d think these accomplishments belonged to an actor taking the spotlight in Hollywood. However, this description checks the boxes for a rising star from Pacific Beach who is finding her way in the film...
cohaitungchi.com
12 of Our Favorite Hiking and Walking Trails in San Diego
San Diego’s canyons, forests, and mountains have seen a lot more love in the past year as record numbers of people sought refuge in the great outdoors. In this guide you’ll find six of our most popular hiking trails, and the less crowded but no less impressive alternatives you should explore next. In between, read up on hiking essentials, why you should leave no trace, and friendly biking tips to keep you safe (and keep the car honking to a minimum). Whether you’re pedaling or hoofi ng it, as a greenhorn or a seasoned ranger, San Diego’s best is waiting to be explored. Happy trails!
sandiegomagazine.com
"America's Finest Sober Bar" is Technically, Not Legal
Though Kratom Kava Bar bills itself as “America's Finest Sober Bar,” most of its cocktails could technically get you a $500 fine for possession inside San Diego city limits. Repeat offenders could see jail time. The root of the crime is not kava, though. That herbal supplement—promoted as...
sandiegoville.com
Buonasera Cucina To Replace Trattoria Tiramisu In San Diego's La Mesa
The experienced San Diego restaurateur behind such concepts as Farmer's Table and Farmer's Bottega is gearing up to launch a new Italian bar & restaurant dubbed Buonasera Cucina in the La Mesa space that housed Tiramisu Trattoria for nearly two decades. Growing up near Palermo, Sicily, Alberto Morreale has been...
San Diego Residents Travel To Tijuana To Fill Up Their Tanks For Less
Gas stations in Tijuana are providing San Diego residents with a haven from historically high fuel prices.
NBC San Diego
100+ Pigs Abandoned on Roadside in East San Diego County
Someone abandoned more than a hundred pet pigs along Mesa Grande Road outside Santa Ysabel last week. “They say there’s like between 100 and 150 of them,” said Julian resident Denise Bendl as she filled a children’s play pool with two bags of pig feed. Bendl is...
Parakeet Café Growing in Southern California
Superfood Restaurant Adding Four New Locations by Spring 2023
Family searching for missing U.S. Marine last seen in Point Loma
SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing veteran is asking for help locating her. Robyn Austin was last seen in the Point Loma area. The former marine suffers from mental illness and could be living on the streets. Austin, 32, served as a U.S. Marine at Camp Pendleton...
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
northcoastcurrent.com
Like Carlsbad, Encinitas considers e-bike curbs in light of safety concerns
Officials in Encinitas say that the city will likely push for more e-bike regulation and guidance, just a month after Carlsbad declared a state of emergency over the rising number of e-bike collisions. Carlsbad issued the public proclamation in August, citing a 200% increase in collisions involving bikes and e-bikes...
