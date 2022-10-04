Despite Utah’s Affordable Housing Crisis, City of Centerfield Places Moratorium on an Affordable Housing Project

Read full article on original website
Utah Housing Preservation Fund receives $10 million to save affordable housing
Affordable housing across Utah will receive a boost thanks to a $10 million contribution to the Utah Housing Preservation Fund, whose mission is to renovate low-income housing across the state.
City of Centerfield Responds to NIMBYISM Claim Against Affordable Housing
Gunnison, Utah is home to a bustling sprawling Utah State correctional facility. In 2017 the prison expanded to add more jobs and more inmates. The area is also home to a log-cabin builder, and thousands of acres of farmland. The city is expected to dramatically grow in the next decade. But there is just one problem: A shortage of affordable housing.
Strong start in 2021 boosts Utah’s water year totals
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – As the water year began on October 1 in 2021, it seemed like Utah was going to be set up for a big year. With a strong October and December, we were off to our best start in well over 10 years. But then, the new year brought the deluge […]
Utah DNR marks the end of the ‘water year’ with a new drought update
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In a press release from October 7, Utah’s Division of Natural Resources (DNR) provided some updates about Utah’s drought status. The update is a big […]
Is UDOT interested in expanding Amtrak to more Utah cities? Despite wads of cash from DC, probably not
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) came up a winner in President Biden’s 2022-23 budget and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – though not as big as highways, of course. Part of the new funding package is for the FRA’s Federal State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Program, which will...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Utah insurance providers search for patients who were denied treatment
In response to a FOX 13 News investigation, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services has conducted a search for all patients who may have been denied care they’re now eligible to receive.
How did Utahns react when the Great Salt Lake hit its previous record low in 1963?
SALT LAKE CITY — Craig Miller was recently rifling through some old Utah water documents destined to be destroyed when he came across a peculiar set of drawings of the Great Salt Lake sketched nearly 60 years ago. The document, dated Jan. 15, 1965, outlined a series of dikes,...
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
Opinion: You’ve heard about Utah’s inland port — here’s the history behind the opposition
The Inland Port was established as an independent entity, not subject to public input. It is able to take 100% of the taxes on the land within its borders. Many Salt Lake City residents are opposed to the port.
Gov Cox Says Water Issues Impact St. George
(St. George, UT) — Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox says water conservancy is a St. George issue. Speaking at Utah Tech University yesterday, he said St. George is not on an island of its own. He said his cabinet is committed to working with the city to solve the problem. He also issued his support for the Lake Powell pipeline.
Election threats reported in Utah, as other states still see ‘unusual’ levels
SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI said this week seven states are still seeing unusual levels of threats against election officials. All of the states involved have seen their 2020 results questioned. Utah was not among those, however, Utah elections officials are not immune. At least two county clerks...
Mongo's story reaches man across country who spotted him while running wild in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Mongo’s story has touched hearts across the country and proving it really is a small world. David, who works for the Air Force was in town September 12-19 working in Tooele on a sensitive military project on the UTTR test range. He was...
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you love pizza and you are living in Utah or plan on traveling there soon, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of four amazing pizza places that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza.
Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
Savage announces plans to build railport in southern Utah
Savage is a global provider of industrial logistics infrastruture and supply chain services. The company employs about 4,000 people in over 200 locations. The company this week announced that it plans to construct, own, and operate a multi-commodity railport in southern Utah, specifically in Iron County, which is northwest of Cedar City. The Savage Railport – Southern Utah will provide transloading services to connect supply chains for agricultural products, construction materials, and other essential commodities. The railport is expected to be operating within 12-15 months, and will provide shippers with direct access to Union Pacific rail lines.
KSL Investigation finds few cases of election crimes prosecuted in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns about election fraud and election security aren't going away. A Deseret News poll conducted in January 2022 showed while most Utahns are confident our elections will be fair and accurate this year (81% of respondents,) nearly 1 in 5 reported wavering faith in Utah election processes.
Get Gephardt: Accidental bill pay leaves woman fighting two years for a $1,387 refund
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Way back in November 2020, Claudia Ross made a mistake when paying bills online. “I accidentally sent CenturyLink a payment that should have gone to someone else,” she said. Ross doesn’t even have a CenturyLink account anymore, but by checking the wrong box she...
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
