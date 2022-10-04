ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, MA

hartfordhawks.com

De Gasper And Gasparotto Shine As Hartford Falls To Smith College

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Hartford volleyball fell in three sets (22-25, 23-25, 22-25) to Smith College Friday night at Chase Arena. Senior outside hitter Greta De Gasper put on a clinic with 14 digs and 8 kills. She also added an ace and a block. Senior outside hitter Sara...
HARTFORD, CT
hartfordhawks.com

Women's Soccer Comes Up Short in 1-0 Decision at Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Hartford women's soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to Vermont Wednesday night at Virtue Field. The Hawks fall to 8-2-1 on the season, while the Catamounts improve to 4-6-2 on the year. VERMONT 1, HARTFORD 0. Early on in the first half, sophomore goalkeeper Abigail...
BURLINGTON, VT
NewsTimes

Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding

ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
ROCKY HILL, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens

Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented

Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Waterbury business drops off 10K propane tanks in southwest Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury business has stepped up to help relief efforts following Hurricane Ian’s destruction in southwest Florida. “The pictures didn’t do it justice,” said Chris Duncan, the transport manager of Pareco Gas. “A lot of devastation, heartaches. It’s an eerie feeling to go down streets that should be dark.” The company’s […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

East Haddam father brings awareness to drunk driving epidemic

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Safety experts warn Connecticut is reeling from a huge surge in deadly crashes involving impaired drivers. One East Haddam father is on a crusade to make people understand that one mistake can forever alter many lives. Those who love Kyle Hermann will never forget him,...
EAST HADDAM, CT
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut man dies in Maine after being thrown from raft

THE FORKS, Maine — A man from Connecticut died Saturday after being thrown from a raft while paddling down the Dead River in the area of The Forks. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the man was on a raft operated by Magic Falls Rafting Company, according to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Three western Massachusetts colleges extend their mask mandates indefinitely

Three western Massachusetts colleges are extending their mask mandates and a fourth could be doing the same. Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Hampshire College will be extending mask mandates indefinitely. In an open letter to students, Mount Holyoke president Lynn Pasquerella cited the relatively high confirmed COVID-19 case count...
AMHERST, MA
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME

