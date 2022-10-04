ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres face the Giants with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

San Francisco Giants (80-80, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (88-72, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Sean Manaea (7-9, 5.15 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -154, Giants +131; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego has an 88-72 record overall and a 43-36 record in home games. The Padres have a 51-11 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco is 80-80 overall and 36-43 in road games. The Giants are 36-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 18th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 12-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 29 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 71 RBI for the Padres. Juan Soto is 11-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a .260 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has 23 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. J.D. Davis is 12-for-33 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .252 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Giants: 7-3, .252 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Thomas Szapucki: 15-Day IL (hip), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (thumb), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name. And Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and other top stars looming next week. The entire Major League Baseball playoff picture came into focus Tuesday night. The matchups were finally set, right before the last day of the regular season.
MLB
Padres try to sweep 2-game series against the Mets

San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. New York Mets (101-61, second in the NL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (8-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 171 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.08 ERA, .73 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
QUEENS, NY
Guardians host the Rays, try to extend home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (86-76, third in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (0-0, 1.35 ERA, .90 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (11-11, 2.96 ERA, .95 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won’t be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise’s postseason drought to eight years. Hinch also said hitting coach Mike Hessman and third base coach Ramon Santiago have been offered jobs in the minor leagues. Alfredo Amezaga will return as the team’s first base coach after joining the Tigers’ coaching staff late in the season and Gary Jones, who coached first base in 2022, will move to third base or to assist the team defensively.
DETROIT, MI
