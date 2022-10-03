Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
No, a video doesn’t show Florida students walking through a flooded school hallway after Hurricane Ian
A video showing students walking on top of benches to avoid floodwaters wasn’t taken in Florida or after Hurricane Ian struck. It was taken in Texas in 2019.
WLTX.com
Toddler missing since Wednesday on Georgia, South Carolina border
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a missing 20-month-old in Chatham County. Quinton Simon has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.
WLTX.com
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ listed for sale in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
WLTX.com
2nd South Carolina arrest made in death of Georgia high school football star
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police announced the arrest of a second suspect in the killing of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School Football star who was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. Police in Gwinnett County said 18-year-old Kemare Bryan of...
WLTX.com
Early jump in RSV hospitalizations concerns Minnesota experts
MINNEAPOLIS — Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was hard to escape respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus during winter months in Minnesota. Since the pandemic started, it's hard to know when you might catch it. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But as the...
WLTX.com
Short-staffed prisons turn to bonuses, TikTok videos to attract new guards
DENVER — The TikToks probably aren't going viral anytime soon, but the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) wants people to see them and apply for jobs. The agency is desperate for workers to staff prisons and hopes the online videos will tap into a new pool of job applicants.
WLTX.com
Here are the questions on South Carolina's general election ballots
On the ballot are 2 questions that could change the state's constitution. Both would increase the state's rainy day funds, which is money set aside for emergencies.
