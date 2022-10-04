Read full article on original website
Related
fintechfutures.com
Banks must step up payment services to support small and medium businesses as the backbone of the economy
Deepti Raghavan (North America) Banks must step up payment services to support small and medium businesses as the backbone of the economy. Capgemini’s 2022 World Payments Report finds that 89% of small and medium businesses (SMBs) are considering switching to challenger banks and alternative PayTech providers. Paris, October 6,...
fintechfutures.com
European community fintech 11Onze launches SME banking app
European community fintech 11Onze has rolled out enterprise banking services for Spanish and UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and sole traders. Offering a multi-currency account with dedicated SWIFT and IBAN and access to transactions across 140 countries and 28 currencies, the app also provides access to foreign exchange directly from the business account. European transfers using UKIBAN, within the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), are commission-free and 20 transfers per month are entirely free.
fintechfutures.com
Industry report: Funds disbursement in Europe – speed alone is not enough
The global pandemic has accelerated the pace of changes in the global payments market. Customers expect faster, more convenient solutions that optimise security. In this report, commissioned by Visa, we take a deep dive into funds disbursements in Europe to explore the current state of the market through these topics:
fintechfutures.com
Europe fintech funding round-up: Plum, NoFrixion, Currensea and Finteum
Our weekly round-up for you to get the latest fintech funding news from around the UK and Europe. Featuring Plum, NoFrixion, Currensea and Finteum. UK fintech Plum has secured £5 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank UK and is set to launch its third crowdfunding campaign. Since...
RELATED PEOPLE
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 7 October 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. $4.7bn Prosus acquisition of India’s BillDesk falls through. Dutch e-commerce company Prosus has nixed a deal to acquire Indian digital payments provider BillDesk. Prosus subsidiary PayU was set to...
fintechfutures.com
Taiwan’s Taichung Commercial Bank to acquire American Continental for $82m
Taiwan’s Taichung Commercial Bank (TCB) has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire American Continental Bancorp (ACB) for approximately $82.1 million in cash. ACB is the bank holding company of American Continental Bank, a commercial bank based in the City of Industry, California with total assets of $324.4 million, total gross loans of $245.7 million, and total deposits of $271.3 million as of 30 June this year.
fintechfutures.com
Webinar: Conversational banking – delivering disruptive technology in a non-disruptive way
Intelligent virtual assistants powered by cutting-edge conversational artificial intelligence (AI) are creating the future of the banking experience, giving customers self-service options to interact with their finances like never before. A great customer experience (CX) can encourage loyalty and turn customers into brand advocates. Bad experiences, on the other hand, can frustrate customers, driving them to consider switching or defecting to another brand.
fintechfutures.com
Swift pilot lays foundation for use of CBDCs and tokenised assets in global finance
Following a series of experiments, Swift has concluded that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and tokenised assets are able to move “seamlessly” on existing financial infrastructure. Calling it a “major milestone”, the experiments demonstrate that it is possible to integrate CBDCs and tokenised assets into the global financial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fintechfutures.com
Report: Banks and the digital payments revolution
The new generation of payment systems is powering a business revolution. Global research reveals how banks can prosper amid the disruption. This report was derived from extensive global research commissioned by Visa and will highlight the following opportunities in the online age:. How consumer expectations are influencing the move money...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures Jobs: How to assess a company’s culture before you say yes to a job offer
You got the job. You’re over the moon. So it’s an absolute no brainer to say yes, right? Not quite. Just because you have a job offer, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t consider your options. Getting an offer means you ticked all, if not most, of the boxes. It means they want you.
fintechfutures.com
Does a composable banking future spell the end for programmers?
I’m not sure when I officially joined the “oldie” camp, but I had a sudden realisation I was in that camp when I got involved in a discussion about “low/no-code” development platforms recently. Before I define it, it’s worth understanding a bit of the history...
fintechfutures.com
Banking Technology Magazine October 2022 issue out now
Cover story: INVESTING IN THE FUTURE – Putting money in the right places. Welcome to the autumn edition of the Banking Technology Magazine! With so much happening in the fintech sector across the globe, here is a snapshot of the latest arrivals to, and departures from, the industry. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fintechfutures.com
Blockchain firm SETL partners Swift for common tokenisation framework pilot
Enterprise distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain firm SETL has successfully piloted a common framework for Swift that links tokenisation systems between central securities depositories (CSDs) and global custodians. Swift, SETL, Deutsche Börse-owned Clearstream, Northern Trust and other parties from the tokenised and traditional asset ecosystem explored the issuance, delivery...
fintechfutures.com
Uber partners Mastercard, Marqeta to launch new card offering for drivers
Ride-hailing and delivery firm Uber has partnered with card-issuing platform Marqeta, payments giant Mastercard and fintech Branch to launch a new loyalty and payments card for its drivers. Designed for both Uber drivers and couriers, the Uber Pro Card will help drivers save on fuel, fees and other associated expenses,...
Comments / 0