European community fintech 11Onze launches SME banking app

European community fintech 11Onze has rolled out enterprise banking services for Spanish and UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and sole traders. Offering a multi-currency account with dedicated SWIFT and IBAN and access to transactions across 140 countries and 28 currencies, the app also provides access to foreign exchange directly from the business account. European transfers using UKIBAN, within the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), are commission-free and 20 transfers per month are entirely free.
Industry report: Funds disbursement in Europe – speed alone is not enough

The global pandemic has accelerated the pace of changes in the global payments market. Customers expect faster, more convenient solutions that optimise security. In this report, commissioned by Visa, we take a deep dive into funds disbursements in Europe to explore the current state of the market through these topics:
Europe fintech funding round-up: Plum, NoFrixion, Currensea and Finteum

Our weekly round-up for you to get the latest fintech funding news from around the UK and Europe. Featuring Plum, NoFrixion, Currensea and Finteum. UK fintech Plum has secured £5 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank UK and is set to launch its third crowdfunding campaign. Since...
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 7 October 2022

Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. $4.7bn Prosus acquisition of India’s BillDesk falls through. Dutch e-commerce company Prosus has nixed a deal to acquire Indian digital payments provider BillDesk. Prosus subsidiary PayU was set to...
Taiwan’s Taichung Commercial Bank to acquire American Continental for $82m

Taiwan’s Taichung Commercial Bank (TCB) has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire American Continental Bancorp (ACB) for approximately $82.1 million in cash. ACB is the bank holding company of American Continental Bank, a commercial bank based in the City of Industry, California with total assets of $324.4 million, total gross loans of $245.7 million, and total deposits of $271.3 million as of 30 June this year.
Webinar: Conversational banking – delivering disruptive technology in a non-disruptive way

Intelligent virtual assistants powered by cutting-edge conversational artificial intelligence (AI) are creating the future of the banking experience, giving customers self-service options to interact with their finances like never before. A great customer experience (CX) can encourage loyalty and turn customers into brand advocates. Bad experiences, on the other hand, can frustrate customers, driving them to consider switching or defecting to another brand.
Report: Banks and the digital payments revolution

The new generation of payment systems is powering a business revolution. Global research reveals how banks can prosper amid the disruption. This report was derived from extensive global research commissioned by Visa and will highlight the following opportunities in the online age:. How consumer expectations are influencing the move money...
Does a composable banking future spell the end for programmers?

I’m not sure when I officially joined the “oldie” camp, but I had a sudden realisation I was in that camp when I got involved in a discussion about “low/no-code” development platforms recently. Before I define it, it’s worth understanding a bit of the history...
Banking Technology Magazine October 2022 issue out now

Cover story: INVESTING IN THE FUTURE – Putting money in the right places. Welcome to the autumn edition of the Banking Technology Magazine! With so much happening in the fintech sector across the globe, here is a snapshot of the latest arrivals to, and departures from, the industry. In...
Blockchain firm SETL partners Swift for common tokenisation framework pilot

Enterprise distributed ledger technology (DLT) and blockchain firm SETL has successfully piloted a common framework for Swift that links tokenisation systems between central securities depositories (CSDs) and global custodians. Swift, SETL, Deutsche Börse-owned Clearstream, Northern Trust and other parties from the tokenised and traditional asset ecosystem explored the issuance, delivery...
Uber partners Mastercard, Marqeta to launch new card offering for drivers

Ride-hailing and delivery firm Uber has partnered with card-issuing platform Marqeta, payments giant Mastercard and fintech Branch to launch a new loyalty and payments card for its drivers. Designed for both Uber drivers and couriers, the Uber Pro Card will help drivers save on fuel, fees and other associated expenses,...
