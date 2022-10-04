Read full article on original website
Oklahoma State 41 Texas Tech 31: Postgame Notes
Tanner Brown tied his career high with four field goals in a single game against Texas Tech. It is also tied for the third most field goals made in a game in program history. Brown improved to 8-of-8 on field goal attempts this season after converting attempts of 42, 22, 34 and 24. Brown also continued his streak of consecutive PATs made, having converted 62 attempts in-a-row.
Injury Report: Cowboys Banged Up Following Tech Game
STILLWATER – No. 7 Oklahoma State rode a strong defensive performance in the second half to a 41-31 win over Texas Tech. It was a grueling and physical game which featured hypothetically a full extra quarter of football as Texas Tech ran 104 offensive plays. Several Cowboy players left...
Oklahoma State Rides Strong Second Half Defense to 41-31 over Texas Tech
STILLWATER – No. 7 Oklahoma State overcame a first half deficit to beat Texas Tech, 41-31. With the win, the Cowboys move to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in Big 12 play. The Red Raiders had a strong first half of offense as they combined for 347 yards of total offense, 220 through the air, leading to 24 points and a four-point lead going into halftime.
TV Designation for Oklahoma State-TCU Announced
STILLWATER – Following the completion of the slate of Big 12 games on Saturday, the television networks have made the final decisions about next week’s games. We found out last week Oklahoma State (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big 12 play) at TCU (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big 12 play) was going to be a 2:30 p.m. CT kick. It will now be televised on ABC.
Over/Under: Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech
STILLWATER – We’ve started a new game-week series here at Pokes Report called Over/Under. It’ll be five topics with an over/under associated to them. You’ll then drop your predictions in the comments below on how you think they’ll turn out. Oklahoma State is looking to...
