Lompoc, CA

Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Celebrates 150 Years of Stearns Wharf

Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf was the scene of an historic 150-year celebration Saturday. Several hundred people gathered to observe and take part in events such as a scavenger hunt, face painting, chowder tasting and concerts. The event was hosted by the City of Santa Barbara. The city set up bleachers...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Meager Details Emerge in Latest Alleged Montecito Murder

In a season of remarkable team records and personal milestones, the Los Angeles Dodgers compiled an astonishing 111 wins against just 51 losses, leaving the second-place San Diego Padres a distant 22 games behind. And the Padres are also playoff-bound. But speaking for Dodger Nation, the franchise record for season...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Runs Wild in 55-0 Rout of Channel Islands

Santa Barbara High worked on its running game against winless Channel Islands and ran away with a 55-0 football victory on Homecoming Night at Peabody Stadium. Nathan Barrios rushed for three touchdowns, Koa Herrera ran for two and Benicio Garcia Holland scored one as the Dons improved to 4-1 in Channel League and 6-1 overall. Channel Island is 0-5 and 0-7.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Cindy Schmandt Scannella, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1961-2022

Cindy Schmandt Scannella was born in March of 1961 and passed away on Sept. 17, 2022. Cindy was raised in Santa Barbara where she attended Cold Springs School and later attended Santa Barbara Junior and Senior High Schools. While at Santa Barbara High she developed a passion for running and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

1 Person Killed, 3 Injured in Santa Ynez Valley Collision

One person was killed and three others were injured on Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The collision involving three vehicles occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on Highway 154 near Edison...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Hundreds Rally in Downtown Santa Barbara in Support of Iranian Women, Freedoms in U.S.

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday to protest the treatment of women in Iran and to show support for women's rights in the United States. "It is not just a protest. This is a revolution," said Dr. Aazam Feiz, a UCSB professor who came to the United States 19 years ago to work on her doctorate. "People in Iran, they don't want this regime anymore. Enough is enough."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

COVID-19 Cases Continue to Drop in Santa Barbara County

COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease in Santa Barbara County and community rates of coronavirus remain low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metric. In the past week, there were 286 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, according to the CDC. There was one death...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Sheriff’s Detectives Searching for Suspect in Homicide Near Santa Ynez High School

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday at a house near Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Deputies were dispatched shortly before 4 a.m. to the residence on Jason Way, a short street just west of North Refugio Road directly north of the school’s football stadium, according to Raquel Zick, sheriff's public information officer.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

2 Minor Injuries Reported in Fire at Hotel in Santa Barbara

Two minor injuries were reported early Friday in a fire at a hotel near the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the Casa Del Mar Inn at 18 Bath St., fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk. Upon...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Westmont Women Solve OUAZ Spirit in Four Sets

After being swept in Surprise on September 17, Westmont Volleyball (13-6, 7-2 GSAC) avenged themselves in Santa Barbara on Friday night against OUAZ (10-9, 5-5 GSAC). The visiting Spirit took the first set soundly, before the Warriors found their footing and three-consecutive wins to take the match. “We got the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Westmont Women Sweep Arizona Christian

Westmont Volleyball (14-4, 8-2 GSAC) outscored Arizona Christian (6-13, 3-8) 75-40 on Saturday afternoon in Santa Barbara, ultimately allowing the Warriors to sweep the Firestorm for the second time this season. “We have to continue to take care of our own business,” said McGolpin. “If we want to battle for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Juvenile Escapee in Custody After Standoff in Lompoc

A juvenile who escaped from custody and threatened another youth was arrested after a six-hour law enforcement operation involving three agencies on Friday in Lompoc. At 8:20 a.m., Lompoc police were dispatched to the 600 block of North Fourth Street regarding a report of a male juvenile with a gun trying to kick the door in and threatening to kill the occupant, Sgt. Jorge Magana said.
LOMPOC, CA

