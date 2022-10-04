ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

95.3 MNC

Holcomb: Indiana may be able to attract more foreign businesses

Indiana may be able to attract more foreign and especially European businesses, with the promise of stability, said Gov. Eric Holcomb, who joined us live via Zoom from Zurich, while on an economic trip to Europe. “A couple of days ago we were in Germany. They’re facing some energy challenges,”...
95.3 MNC

Temperatures expected to drop in Indiana

Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places will...
95.3 MNC

How to Prevent Combine Fires During Harvest

The warm, dry weather conditions across Indiana has been helpful to farmers this harvest season. Unfortunately, those conditions also increase the risks for combine fires…C.J. Miller reports…. “Perfect conditions don’t always mean a perfect outcome so take your time and be safe,” says Josie Rudolphi, an assistant professor and...
95.3 MNC

The Weather Continues to Cooperate With Harvest

We have a frosty start to our harvest weekend, but longer-term, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin’s forecast looks promising. This is the Seed Genetics Direct Harvest Weather Forecast. Order from Seed Genetics Direct and save $4 per unit of soybeans, $10 per unit of corn, and 11% more when you pay by Nov. 10!
95.3 MNC

Depression Screening Day raises awareness on mental health

With many people still struggling in the wake of the pandemic, this week’s National Depression Screening Day on Oct. 6 is a reminder to Hoosiers to take stock of their mental health. The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports the average delay between the onset of mental illness symptoms...
95.3 MNC

Harvest Weather Forecast: Rain and Colder Air Moves Through Midweek

Click BELOW to listen to Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin’s harvest weather forecast. There is one threat of harvest interruption over the next ten days across Indiana. We are sunny and dry from this weekend through Tuesday. Temperatures will moderate on Sunday, and we send up quite warm and mild for Monday and Tuesday. Evaporation rates should be at near maximum levels over the next four days.
INDIANA STATE

