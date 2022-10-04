Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson admits even his ‘cold, dark soul’ was overcome with emotion by weeping fan
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said his “cold, dark soul” was overcome with emotion after one of his superfans wept after getting the actor’s autograph. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar, 50, made a man cry “tears of joy” by signing his replica WWE replica championship belt at a ‘Black Adam’ fan event at Diego Rivera Museum, Mexico City.
msn.com
Michaela Coel on playing a queer character in ‘Black Panther’ sequel: ‘That sold me on the role’
Michaela Coel knows how important it is to have queer representation on-screen. In an Oct. 6 interview with Vogue, Coel talked about her character Aneka, a captain and combat instructor in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and revealed she decided to play the fearless warrior after learning her character was queer.
msn.com
Eva Mendes praises handsome husband Ryan Gosling for his new Gucci campaign
Eva Mendes is a proud wife and Ryan Gosling’s number-one fan. The Cuban actress took to Instagram to praise the father of her daughters after his new Gucci campaign. “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” she captioned her Instagram post. The pair have been together for 11 years, but...
msn.com
Margot Robbie 'so happy' for Lady Gaga to take over as Harley Quinn
Margot Robbie is "so happy" Lady Gaga is set to play Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'. The 32-year-old actress - who played the character in 'Suicide Squad' (2016), 'Birds of Prey' (2020) and 'The Suicide Squad' (2020) - loves the idea of the iconic role being passed around "great actors", with each getting the chance to share their own take on the comic book creation.
RELATED PEOPLE
msn.com
Kanye West claims he has overcome ‘mind control’ amid ‘White Lives Matter’ stunt
Kanye West claims he has overcome “mind control” amid ongoing uproar over his ‘White Lives Matter’ fashion show stunt. The rapper, 45, made the remark while doubling down on his display of a controversial T-shirt bearing the slogan during his pop-up Paris Fashion Week catwalk show on Tuesday. (04.10.22)
msn.com
Melissa McCarthy Applauds Her 'Amazing' Gilmore Girls Costar Lauren Graham on Show's 22nd Anniversary
Melissa McCarthy is reminiscing about her days. As the beloved show's 22nd anniversary commenced on Wednesday, McCarthy hopped on Instagram to share several posts from her time on the series as Sookie St. James. But she specifically spotlighted her former costar Lauren Graham, who was featured in all three posts.
msn.com
It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Holiday Movie Lineup
We consider ourselves something of an authority on holiday movies around here, given the sheer volume that we consume for our podcast. Lifetime is definitely a front-runner in the holiday movie space and their It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Movie Lineup is out now!. We are in major anticipation...
msn.com
Brendan Gleeson shades Colin Farrell with Paddington joke during SNL
Colin Farrell made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. He joined the night’s host, Brendan Gleeson, for the opening monologue. Gleeson had just finished explaining the premise of his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites the old In Bruges co-stars with director Martin McDonagh. According to Gleeson, the film is about friends who fall out because one is too “needy”. He went on: “I love Colin to bits, but the story isn’t too far from the truth.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
26 Funny Tweets By Women That Made Me Positively Quake With Laughter
"A girl on TikTok just said she is wearing her aunt's vintage top from the early 2000s and I’m dead." —@hellotorifletch
msn.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap
What has been a banner week in the Marvel world capped off today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special which just opened the doors to the horror side of the universe in a big way. And, who knows, it may even feed into the ongoing Multiverse Saga storyline, too. Meanwhile, a devastating Black Panther 2 theory predicts a tearful fate for a former favorite as the worst idea for an MCU TV series ever is found.
msn.com
Sarah Ferguson Reveals Playful Nickname for Queen Elizabeth: 'No One Like Her'
Sarah Ferguson is reflecting on her relationship with Queen Elizabeth. The Duchess of York shared her sweet nickname for the late monarch during the Henley Literary Festival earlier this week. Ferguson, 62, was married to the Queen's son Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, previously revealing that she remained close to the monarch even after the divorce.
msn.com
Mila Kunis Knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Would Be a Huge Flop Even Before Filming Started: ‘Budget Got Slashed in Half’
For many involved, from the Wachowskis to cast members Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne, “Jupiter Ascending” ranks as one of their biggest flops. The 2015 science-fiction epic was ridiculed by film critics and didn’t make it past the $50 million mark at the U.S. box office, despite a budget north of $150 million. It turns out that budget was only half of what the Wachowskis originally proposed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Timothée Chalamet Wears a Skeletal Silver Choker to the London Bones And All Premiere
Timothée Chalamet is currently in the middle of filming Dune: Part II, and it appears he’s been trading style notes with co-star Zendaya, who frequently sources red-carpet looks that nod to her onscreen characters. For the London premiere of Bones And All, the actor traded his Jagger-esque jumpsuit from the Venice Film Festival for a pristine Alexander McQueen suit. (If the tailoring seems familiar, that’s because Chalamet wore a black version of the same design at a Cartier dinner back in September.) Around Chalamet’s neck? A Vivienne Westwood choker consisting of silver “bones” encrusted with diamonds.
Comments / 0