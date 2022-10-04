Colin Farrell made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. He joined the night’s host, Brendan Gleeson, for the opening monologue. Gleeson had just finished explaining the premise of his new film The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunites the old In Bruges co-stars with director Martin McDonagh. According to Gleeson, the film is about friends who fall out because one is too “needy”. He went on: “I love Colin to bits, but the story isn’t too far from the truth.”

