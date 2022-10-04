ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Good Nurse

If you want to kill a lot of people, there’s no better place to do it than in a hospital. That’s the more-than-a-bit disturbing notion at the heart of Scandi noir director Tobias Lindholm’s (Borgen) compellingly serial-killer drama. It features a creepily off-kilter Eddie Redmayne as an American nurse secretly murdering patients in a New Jersey infirmary and an equally on-form Jessica Chastain as the colleague who slowly gets wise to him.
