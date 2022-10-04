Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘Amsterdam’ review: A true-life plot against America, starring Christian Bale and some seriously wrong-headed storytelling
David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam” is very plush in the looks department. Enjoying the costumes and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki’s lighting and some of Russell’s shot designs will get you through it. But only if you don’t have to listen to it, or track it, or believe in the people on screen.
Katie Couric’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Devoted Kids Ellie & Caroline
Katie Couric, 65, truly does it all! The former TODAY anchor is not only one of the most known news personalities, but she is also a loving mother to her adult daughters Caroline Monahan and Ellie Monahan. Katie welcomed her two beauties with her former husband, Jay Monahan, who passed away from colon cancer in 1998. Get to know all about the Monahan daughters below!
An incredible work’: David Hockney’s new 5-metre digital artwork unveiled
“Fresh pictures of a very beautiful world” is how the artist David Hockney describes his latest works, a series of digital drawings of flowers that culminated in an extraordinary, 5-metre-long picture of the artist in front of these still-life images, revealed for the first time in the Observer today.
Time Out Global
The Good Nurse
If you want to kill a lot of people, there’s no better place to do it than in a hospital. That’s the more-than-a-bit disturbing notion at the heart of Scandi noir director Tobias Lindholm’s (Borgen) compellingly serial-killer drama. It features a creepily off-kilter Eddie Redmayne as an American nurse secretly murdering patients in a New Jersey infirmary and an equally on-form Jessica Chastain as the colleague who slowly gets wise to him.
Comments / 0