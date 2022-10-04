Santa Barbara Freshman Nicole Buist Records Big Tennis Upset, But San Marcos Prevails Overall, 11-7

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Finishes 2-2 Against D-2 Competition at Buena/Ventura Water Polo Tournament
The Carpinteria boys water polo team got a good look at CIF-SS Division 2 competition at the Buena/Ventura Tournament over the weekend. The Warriors, who were elevated to Division 2 after winning the Division 5 title last year, went 2-2 in the tournament, beating Agoura (13-6) and Camarillo (12-9), while losing to El Dorado (15-6) and Chadwick (13-12).
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Boys Take 1st in the Big-School Race at Clovis Invitational; Dos Pueblos 9th
Paced by second-place finisher Andreas Dybdahl, Santa Barbara won the large-school race at the Clovis Invitational in Fresno on Saturday. The Dos Pueblos boys finished ninth in that race, paced by sophomore Eamon Gordon in fourth place. The Charger girls finished 10th as a team, and the Dons 30th. There...
Noozhawk
Host Carpinteria Takes 3rd in Silver Division in the School’s Fall Classic
Host Carpinteria took third place in the Silver Division playoffs in Saturday’s Carpinteria Fall Classic. In pool play, the Warriors split with Azusa and swept Morro Bay. “We challenged ourselves against a dominating, Gold-Bracket contender Calabasas team by scoring double digits, and did the same against Santa Ynez,” Carpinteria coach Greg Novak said.
Noozhawk
SBCC Women’s Soccer Improves to 3-0 in WSC with 5-0 win at Oxnard
The SBCC women's soccer team continued a red hot start to conference play on Friday, winning at Oxnard 5-0. The Vaqueros are now 5-1-4 overall and 3-0 in the WSC on the year. Oxnard falls to 5-6 overall, 1-3 conference. "Proud of the girls for going away to Oxnard and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Sweep Buena in Last Channel League Home Match
The San Marcos girls swept Buena Thursday in their last home Channel League match, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19. The win puts the Royals’ league record at 10-3 and a tie for second place with Oxnard. Eloise McGibben had a big game from the front row with 12 kills, “and she...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Jumps on Dos Pueblos Early, Wins Battle of Goleta Valley, 34-14
San Marcos used its advantage in speed and an aggressive, hard-hitting defense to reclaim the Goleta Valley football title with a 34-14 victory over Dos Pueblos on Friday night at Scott O’Leary Stadium. The result not only ended a seven-game losing streak in the crosstown series against the Chargers,...
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Clinches TVL, Laguna Blanca Stays Unbeaten in Frontier League, Cate Wins
Eliana Urzua blasted 40 kills as Bishop Diego clinched the Tri-Valley League title with a comeback five-set win at St. Bonaventure Thursday. The scores were 14-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-14, 15-12. Emma Coglizer had 27 digs, and Sofia Parisotto had 26 assists and 8 digs for the Cardinals, now 8-1 in...
Noozhawk
UCSB Men’s Soccer Ties CSU Fullerton 0-0 in the Team’s Fourth Straight Shutout
The 24th-ranked UCSB men’s soccer team finished with a 0-0 draw Saturday night against Cal State Fullerton at Harder Stadium, the Gauchos’ fourth-straight shutout and second-straight scoreless tie. UCSB remains first in the Big West at 2-0-2, while the Titans remain a spot behind. The Gauchos are 7-2-4...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Noozhawk
Westmont Women Solve OUAZ Spirit in Four Sets
After being swept in Surprise on September 17, Westmont Volleyball (13-6, 7-2 GSAC) avenged themselves in Santa Barbara on Friday night against OUAZ (10-9, 5-5 GSAC). The visiting Spirit took the first set soundly, before the Warriors found their footing and three-consecutive wins to take the match. “We got the...
Noozhawk
UCSB Women’s Soccer Plays to a Scoreless Draw With UC San Diego
The UCSB women earned their sixth draw of the season, finishing 0-0 against UC San Diego in a Big West match Thursday at Harder Stadium. The Gauchos, now 2-6-6 overall and 1-1-3 in conference play, started off strong, striking against the Tritons’ defense and putting up five shots in the first 45 minutes. But even with their persistence, the Gauchos could not find the back of the net, resulting in a 0-0 score heading into the half.
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Quarterback Talon Trumble, Defensive End Israel Samaguey Key in 14-13 Win over Hoover
Solid defense and special teams play and 346 yards rushing combined to give Carpinteria a hard-fought non-league 14-13 win at Glendale Hoover Friday night. Quarterback Talon Trumble led the way on the ground for the Warriors, continuing his strong running for 186 yards on 24 carries. Erick Trejo, Matt Munoz...
Noozhawk
Cindy Schmandt Scannella, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1961-2022
Cindy Schmandt Scannella was born in March of 1961 and passed away on Sept. 17, 2022. Cindy was raised in Santa Barbara where she attended Cold Springs School and later attended Santa Barbara Junior and Senior High Schools. While at Santa Barbara High she developed a passion for running and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Suffers Another Marmonte League Heartbreaker, 24-21 Against Oaks Christian
Neither Axel Eason nor Oaks Christian coach Charlie Collins expected to see Eason at quarterback Friday night against Bishop Diego in a clash of private school powers at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium. But Eason did play — his first varsity football game ever — and he gave the Lions...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Meager Details Emerge in Latest Alleged Montecito Murder
In a season of remarkable team records and personal milestones, the Los Angeles Dodgers compiled an astonishing 111 wins against just 51 losses, leaving the second-place San Diego Padres a distant 22 games behind. And the Padres are also playoff-bound. But speaking for Dodger Nation, the franchise record for season...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Celebrates 150 Years of Stearns Wharf
Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf was the scene of an historic 150-year celebration Saturday. Several hundred people gathered to observe and take part in events such as a scavenger hunt, face painting, chowder tasting and concerts. The event was hosted by the City of Santa Barbara. The city set up bleachers...
Noozhawk
1 Person Killed, 3 Injured in Santa Ynez Valley Collision
One person was killed and three others were injured on Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down part of Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The collision involving three vehicles occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on Highway 154 near Edison...
Noozhawk
2 Minor Injuries Reported in Fire at Hotel in Santa Barbara
Two minor injuries were reported early Friday in a fire at a hotel near the Santa Barbara Waterfront, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched at 1:45 a.m. to the Casa Del Mar Inn at 18 Bath St., fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado told Noozhawk. Upon...
Noozhawk
Hundreds Rally in Downtown Santa Barbara in Support of Iranian Women, Freedoms in U.S.
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday to protest the treatment of women in Iran and to show support for women's rights in the United States. "It is not just a protest. This is a revolution," said Dr. Aazam Feiz, a UCSB professor who came to the United States 19 years ago to work on her doctorate. "People in Iran, they don't want this regime anymore. Enough is enough."
Noozhawk
Sheriff’s Detectives Searching for Suspect in Homicide Near Santa Ynez High School
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday at a house near Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Deputies were dispatched shortly before 4 a.m. to the residence on Jason Way, a short street just west of North Refugio Road directly north of the school’s football stadium, according to Raquel Zick, sheriff's public information officer.
Comments / 0