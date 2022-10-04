ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
Omega Flex: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Omega Flex OFLX. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share. On Tuesday, Omega Flex will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 32 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $226.76 Friday morning. Tesla shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending. What's...
Can These REITs Keep Paying 9% Dividend Yields?

With inflation recently soaring over 8%, many income investors would love to acquire dividend stocks that pay out more than 9% annually. But are high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) also good stocks to own? Many are sharply off their 52-week highs. Are dividend cuts in their future? Here are three monthly dividend-paying REITs with over 9% yields to consider:
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
DogeChain On The Move, Reaches New Heights In Just 2 Months

By Sept. 5, DogeChain was at 15 million, and the current 50 million reflects a 233% increase in transaction count. DogeChain has introduced the DNS system, which enables users to adopt a readable .doge address. Built by Dogecoin holders, the new blockchain called DogeChain has reached key milestones over the...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares fell as much as 2.26% to $128.20 during Thursday's after-hours session after peer chipmaker AMD lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or minus $200...
Bitcoin Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin's BTC/USD price has decreased 3.34% over the past 24 hours to $19,563.89. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 2.0%, moving from $19,388.10 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin...
