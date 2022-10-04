Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Omega Flex OFLX. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share. On Tuesday, Omega Flex will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 32 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO