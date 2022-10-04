ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Practice Fight Video Leaked

Video of the altercation between Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole has been made public by TMZ Sports. While the video doesn’t make it clear what the two said to each other, it does show Green slowly walking towards Poole and getting in his face before Poole pushes Green. That leads to Green punching Poole and taking him down. Other members of the Warriors came in to separate the two after the altercation.
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Situation

Andre Iguodala is providing some clarity. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are the talk of the NBA right now as it was reported last night that Green punched Poole during practice. It was a report that was fairly unexpected, especially since it revealed that Green will likely be suspended by the team.
Why DiVincenzo pleaded with Iguodala to return to Warriors

Andre Iguodala’s invaluable veteran presence is one of the main reasons he will return to the Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season. The 38-year-old former Finals MVP has proven he can knock down a shot in clutch moments, we’ve seen that for almost two decades in the league. But his leadership, tough love mentorship, oh, and Steph Curry, all were factors that played a role in his return.
Draymond Green apologizes, Warriors to handle discipline 'internally'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green apologized to the team a day after fighting with teammate Jordan Poole during practice, general manager Bob Myers said. Poole practiced Thursday while Green didn’t, and Myers said any potential discipline would be handled internally. Warriors coach Steve Kerr...
