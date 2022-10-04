ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Barlow High School awarded $500 for scholarship submissions

By Angel Rosas
 5 days ago
During an assembly on Monday, Oct. 3, Barlow High School was awarded a $500 check from Jiffy Lube for having the most submissions for its 2021 "What Drives You?" scholarship.

"We have a lot of the AVID classes and teachers assign their students this scholarship," said Patty Neuenschwander, Barlow's college coordinator. "The theme for the scholarship is what in your life moves you, which is a good prompt for a number of other scholarships, so we try to have all of our students try it to apply." The school hasn't yet determined how the funds will be used.

The "What Drives You?" scholarship program is funded by greater Portland, Salem, Vancouver and Longview area Jiffy Lube owners and is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year.

The "What Drives You?" scholarship program is open to all high school students in the greater Portland, Salem, Vancouver and Longview areas. Students are asked to submit a 500-word essay detailing what drives them now, as an opportunity to express their inner drive and ambitions. Four finalists will be selected based on their essay submission. Each finalist will be guaranteed a $1,500 award and then will create and submit a unique 1-2 minute video that expands on their essay in their own candid words, visuals, etc. The overall $4,500 scholarship winner will be chosen from these videos.

The scholarships are open to all students currently enrolled in high school regardless of test scores or grades. Scholarship money will go directly towards secondary education, in the form of college or other qualified technical or professional program chosen by each winning student.

To apply directly online, visit www.yourturn2apply.com Applications are due by Thursday, March 10.

Gresham, OR
