▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers fired for COVID vaccine status: Hear their testimony

centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend-La Pine hosts events to prepare students for life after high school
That’s the theme for a set of college kick-off events hosted by the Bend-La Pine School District. It kicked off Wednesday at Realms High School and will continue at other schools throughout the month. The event helps seniors prepare for the college application process and learn more about the...
centraloregondaily.com
First responder job fair in Bend Saturday features 10 local agencies
The Bend Police Department will host a first responder job fair and community event at Riverbend Park Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. The fair features 10 agencies in Central Oregon including:. City of Bend Police Department. City of Bend Fire & Rescue. Black Butte Ranch Police Department.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras PD changing recruitment efforts to combat staffing shortages
The Madras police department is thinking outside the box to help with recruitment. “Just like every organization in Oregon right now, staffing is always one of the main challenges,” said Director of Madras Police Services Steve Bartol. The Madras Police Department, like most law enforcement agencies, is struggling with...
centraloregondaily.com
COCC holding free drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Central Oregon Community College is hosting a free drive-thru flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The clinic, which runs from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., will be held in the Barber Library parking lot on the COCC campus. It’s in conjunction with Deschutes County. People...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Homeless crisis top-of-mind at Deschutes Co. Commissioner candidate forum
The Redmond Senior Center hosted a forum for the two candidates running for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3 Tuesday. Patti Adair, incumbent Republican commissioner, and Morgan Schmidt, Democratic commissioner candidate, both attended. One of the hot topics of this election season? Homelessness. “We have a lot of people that are...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Women, children prioritized for new Bend 20-unit outdoor shelter
The Bend City Council has approved a three-year agreement with Central Oregon Villages to develop and operate a 20-unit temporary outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside. The City announced the move late Wednesday night on Twitter. The shelter will be located at the corner of Bear Creek Road and...
KTVZ
Shevlin Park in Bend is a perfect place for young scientists
Bend High's International Baccalaureate students got the opportunity to learn about science in an outdoor setting. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like...
Planning commission votes down ADUs in the county
Recommendation goes to Jefferson Commissioners on whether to allow accessory dwelling units People in Jefferson County eager to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property will have to wait, at least for the time being. The seven-member Jefferson County Planning Commission voted against opening the door to accessory dwelling units in the county. Wednesday, Sept. 28, the commission presented its decision to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners, which will make the final decision. "If we're going to add ADUs to rural residential land, we actually may not add that many additional living spaces to address the county...
New buildings and grounds director for Jefferson County
Current director, Blake Fonnesbeck, takes public works job in Washington City, Utah Jefferson County's new Building and Grounds Director, Tony Anderson, takes over Nov. 14. Anderson worked with the the county's Building and Grounds Department from 2000 to 2014. He currently works for the Culver School District. The outgoing director, Blake Fonnesbeck, started with the county in November of 2020. During his short tenure as director, Fonnesbeck oversaw rebuilding the Youth Fishing Pond, the construction of the Fair Show Barn, the new picnic shelter at Panorama Park on Crooked River Ranch, the fairgrounds Pavilion Grass and Plaza project, and the new Jefferson County Health and Wellness Center. Fonnesbeck's last day with Jefferson County was Oct. 3. He will move to Utah to serve as Public Works Director for Washington City. {loadposition sub-article-01}
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put
The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ City of Bend seeking people to join advisory boards, committees
The City of Bend is looking for people to fill upcoming openings on its various boards, committees, commissions and advisory groups. The following is a press release from the City of Bend with the details:. Community committees are a great way to get involved with City government. The City has...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mini-docs highlighting Central Oregon diversity debuting at Bend Film
A series of short films debuting at the Bend Film Festival this weekend aim to shine a light on marginalized groups in our region. NeighborImpact, a nonprofit dedicated to providing resources for the economically disadvantaged, is able to fund a resident-led project each year through their parent organization, NeighborWorks. Mexican-American...
Faith and Blue event planned in Prineville
The event is intended to bring law enforcement, community together to build supportLocal emergency responder agencies are hosting a two-day event intended to encourage unity between officials and community members. Staff from the Crook County Sheriff's Office, Prineville Police Department and Crook County Fire and Rescue are commemorating Faith and Blue, a nationwide movement that started a couple years ago during a time when civil unrest escalated and dominated national headlines. "The National Faith and Blue Organization puts law enforcement and faith-based organizations together to help bring communities together with law enforcement and other first responders in an attempt to...
KTVZ
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023
The Bend Park and Recreation District and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said Thursday they are set to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed at serving as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The post Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
Gunshots, standoff lead to man’s surrender, arrest in N. Klamath County near La Pine
A neighborhood argument near La Pine in northern Klamath County led to gunshots, a 12-hour standoff, surrender and arrest early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The post Gunshots, standoff lead to man’s surrender, arrest in N. Klamath County near La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding
Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
Arnold Irrigation District ends season early after 2 breaches open up on banks of main canal
The Arnold Irrigation District's irrigation season ended about a week earlier than planned Friday due to two seephole breaches that opened up overnight on the bank of the main canal, officials said. The post Arnold Irrigation District ends season early after 2 breaches open up on banks of main canal appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Madras working to quickly clean up after rash of graffiti
The City of Madras says its public works crews has been forced to suspend its regular duties to clean up graffiti and vandalism at city-owned building and public spaces throughout the city. The city says it wants to clean it up quickly to deter others from causing more vandalism. In...
