Be careful if you pay with Zelle
HOUSTON — Zelle is a popular way to pay and it’s convenient, too. A new government report suggests that you need to be careful when using the electronic payment service. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office looked into Zelle and found nearly 200,000 cases of fraud between 2021 and the middle of this year. You can read the report here.
fox26houston.com
Local RV company rated F by BBB; customers talk with FOX 26
HOUSTON - The Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston tells FOX 26, they are looking into a local company, VaKay RV, after receiving several complaints about late payments, no payments, mixed messages and ignored communication. "At this point, the company has not actually responded to the BBB complaints we have...
Could Houstonians soon pay more? Revenue cap adjustment for taxpayers may be on ballot in 2023
At a city council meeting, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a tax adjustment would be in the best interest of public safety.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Report: Houston led nation in apartment construction during first half of 2022
Houston residents might be noticing more and more apartments under construction in locales like Midtown, Montrose, Spring Branch and the Heights. According to a blog that tracks apartment trends across the United States, more units were built in the city during the first half of this year than in any other place in the country.
beckerspayer.com
5 things to know about UnitedHealth Group's ownership of Kelsey-Seybold
UnitedHealth Group's Optum arm bought Houston-based medical group Kelsey-Seybold Clinic earlier this year, but patients should not anticipate any immediate care or pricing changes, according to the Houston Chronicle. 5 things to know:. 1. Optum and Kelsey-Seybold have declined to disclose the terms of the deal (first reported by Axios...
papercitymag.com
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City
Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
defendernetwork.com
TSU President named to United Way Houston board
Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, president of Texas Southern University, has been appointed to the United Way of Greater Houston Board of Trustees. Crumpton-Young is one of six new members confirmed to the Board that provides direction to one of the leading charitable organizations in the Houston region. For 100 years, United Way of Greater Houston has brought together diverse partners and approaches to get to the root of complex challenges holding people back. Guided by research and data, United Way invests in high-quality programs to create the opportunity for individuals and families in the Greater Houston community to thrive. The organization does this by leading, serving, influencing and convening the nonprofit social services sector to deliver quality services with exceptional outcomes.
Click2Houston.com
Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ
HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket
A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
realtynewsreport.com
Chevron Denies Headquarters Relocation to Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Chevron has sold its 92-acre headquarters campus in the north California town of San Ramon, raising an old question: will Chevron move its headquarters to Texas?. Aa company denied that it will move its headquarters to downtown Houston where it had a...
fox26houston.com
Renter gets $7,000 water bill; who's responsible for leaks?
MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A Missouri City mother couldn't believe her last water bill. It was for more than $7,000 for their first month living in a rental home. "I was just like, 'wow,' because I was looking at it, like this has to be a typo!" said Termeria Harrison.
Click2Houston.com
OST/South Union residents successfully advocate for traffic calming measures in high traffic areas
HOUSTON – OST/South Union residents are celebrating after approval was given to install speed cushions in high traffic areas. Three years ago, OST/South Union residents walked the streets of their community to gather support for the City of Houston’s Speed Control Program. With support from the OST/South Union Health Improvement Partnership (OHIP), residents identified some of the most unsafe streets in the community. Next, residents collected signatures to request speed cushions to help control the negative effects of motor vehicle use, alter driver behavior, and improve conditions for non-motorized street users.
Watch out for scammers...
You receive a threatening letter that demands payment on a debt you've never heard of. Scammers will demand payment on fake debts because a few people will be scared into paying. Real, legitimate creditors will be able to produce proof that a debt exists in the first place.
Courthouse News Service
Texas elections-monitoring group forced to name source of hacked poll worker data
HOUSTON (CN) — Counsel for a Texas voter fraud conspiracy group, in open court Thursday, reluctantly provided the name of a man who set off an FBI investigation into a software company’s compromised U.S. poll worker data. Eugene Yu, CEO and founder of Konnech Inc., a Michigan election...
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Click2Houston.com
Tenants in west Houston say they’ve been dealing with brown water, utility issues and rodents at apartment complex for at least 10 years
HOUSTON – Not only do residents at the Trails of Ashford apartment complex on Brant Rock say they have major issues with the water and other utilities, but they also say the complex is overrun with possums and skunks that blanket the area with an unpleasant odor. They say...
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
CHI Health Systems 'IT security incident': Houston's St. Luke's impacted by nationwide outage
The health system serving the Houston area said hospitals are operational, but some patient appointments were affected.
Harris County election officials implementing changes ahead of early voting
Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum encouraged voters to vote early at an Oct. 3 news conference. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum and Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis informed voters of the county’s preparations for the November elections on Oct. 3. Speaking at...
