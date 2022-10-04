ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Comments / 0

Related
northernpublicradio.org

A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.

It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
PAW PAW, IL
casinonewsdaily.com

Construction Starts at Hard Rock Rockford Three Years After Approval

About three years after the Illinois legislature passed a bill approving Hard Rock Casino Rockford, the ground was broken last Wednesday by Hard Rock representatives and city officials in a much-anticipated ceremony. The shovels were turned at the casino’s permanent location near the entrance of Interstate 90 on East State...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dixon, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Government
Dixon, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
City
Dixon, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
rockrivercurrent.com

City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford

ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Teacher’s Savage Thermos is One of Many Reasons He’s So Loved

Is there a teacher in your past that left a mark that never fades? Their voice still guides you in some way. One unique Rockford teacher left that mark on many. Many of us have at least one teacher from our past that we never forget. What is it that makes them unforgettable? The teacher in this story was remembered in a wonderful letter from a former student. That letter was sent to nominate him for a special honor, an honor we're proud to give him.
ROCKFORD, IL
bellevueheraldleader.com

County to realign well rules

The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved a request for a public hearing regarding a proposed change to the private well ordinance. Jackson County Health Administrator Elizabeth Townsend recommended that the new Jackson County ordinance follow two chapters of the Iowa Administrative Code 567 which refer to private water wells. Townsend said this allows county procedures to change automatically when Iowa law is changed.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts#Solar Panels#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Dixon School District
nrgmediadixon.com

Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall Coming to Rock Falls in August of 2023

Rock Falls Tourism is excited to announce that The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is coming to Rock Falls in 2023 (August 31-September 4)!. Rock Falls Tourism says this is going to be wonderful for our Sauk Valley Area and beyond with honoring all Vietnam Veterans and their families. Rock Falls...
ROCK FALLS, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Here’s your handy guide to Rockford area trick-or-treat times

ROCKFORD — Halloween is always a treat for kids. Here’s a quick guide to 2022 trick-or-treat times in the Rockford area. Belvidere: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cherry Valley: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Freeport: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Loves Park: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Machesney...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
starvedrock.media

Coyote Decoys Being Used At Ottawa High To Repel Geese

Apparently Baker Lake in Peru isn't the only place in Starved Rock Country where geese droppings are a problem. Plastic coyotes have been installed on the baseball diamond and other fields at Ottawa High School. Athletic Director Mike Cooper says its an attempt to keep geese off the fields. In...
PERU, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stateline counties file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act

(WTVO) — The Jo Daviess County and Ogle County State’s Attorneys are filing separate lawsuits against the “no cash bail” provisions of the SAFE-T Act. They both released a statement Tuesday questioning the Constitutionality of this part of the SAFE-T Act. They join several counties across Illinois that have also filed lawsuits seeking to declare […]
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Q985

How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?

I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Freeze Warning Issued, Generally Quiet Weekend Ahead

Friday morning features quite the chill thanks to the strong frontal boundary that came through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday. This took us from the low 70s Thursday to the upper 30s and low 40s this morning. Before heading out, be sure to dress warmly in extra layers. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County State’s Attorney sues Pritzker over ‘unconstitutional’ Illinois SAFE-T Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley has joined a host of other Illinois state’s attorneys in challenging the constitutionality of the state’s new “no cash bail” provision in the SAFE-T Act. “I cannot ignore that, as currently drafted, this law is unconstitutional. Further, it will create unjust results and does not […]
ILLINOIS STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

Lee County Sheriff Says Take Your Time, Put the Phone Down, It is Harvest Time

When you drive around the Sauk Valley, you will see cornfields and soybeans that look like they are ready for harvest. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton says some of the area farmers are already in their fields bringing in the crops. As usual this time of year, Simonton wants to warn drivers to be aware of the farm equipment. It was also pointed out that some of the farm vehicles are so large they can take up the entire road.
LEE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy