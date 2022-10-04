Read full article on original website
Related
northernpublicradio.org
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Habitat to Throw a Little Party to Celebrate 30th Home Project and You Are Invited
For thirty years in Dixon, individual, corporate and groups of people have volunteered their time, efforts and abilities to help build homes in Dixon. This construction has been with Dixon Habitat for Humanity. Many realize that they are not just building a home, but making a families lives better. In...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon City Council Very Receptive to a Partnership with Veterans Memorial Park to Help With Expansion Plans
The Veterans Memorial Park in Dixon has been acclaimed as one of the best Memorial Parks for a small city in Illinois. Volunteers have performed all of the work. The Commissioners of the Park have plans for the expansion of the park and the addition of a museum on the property.
casinonewsdaily.com
Construction Starts at Hard Rock Rockford Three Years After Approval
About three years after the Illinois legislature passed a bill approving Hard Rock Casino Rockford, the ground was broken last Wednesday by Hard Rock representatives and city officials in a much-anticipated ceremony. The shovels were turned at the casino’s permanent location near the entrance of Interstate 90 on East State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockrivercurrent.com
City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford
ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
WIFR
Belvidere builds new 43-acre travel center along I-90 and Genoa Rd.
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere’s reach will expand with new development on it’s land. City leaders believe a new travel center will give travelers a bigger reason to stay in town. “I think we’re going to bring a lot more traffic in from outside of the community,” said...
Illinois Teacher’s Savage Thermos is One of Many Reasons He’s So Loved
Is there a teacher in your past that left a mark that never fades? Their voice still guides you in some way. One unique Rockford teacher left that mark on many. Many of us have at least one teacher from our past that we never forget. What is it that makes them unforgettable? The teacher in this story was remembered in a wonderful letter from a former student. That letter was sent to nominate him for a special honor, an honor we're proud to give him.
bellevueheraldleader.com
County to realign well rules
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors approved a request for a public hearing regarding a proposed change to the private well ordinance. Jackson County Health Administrator Elizabeth Townsend recommended that the new Jackson County ordinance follow two chapters of the Iowa Administrative Code 567 which refer to private water wells. Townsend said this allows county procedures to change automatically when Iowa law is changed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nrgmediadixon.com
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall Coming to Rock Falls in August of 2023
Rock Falls Tourism is excited to announce that The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is coming to Rock Falls in 2023 (August 31-September 4)!. Rock Falls Tourism says this is going to be wonderful for our Sauk Valley Area and beyond with honoring all Vietnam Veterans and their families. Rock Falls...
nrgmediadixon.com
Amboy Police Reminds Residents the Fall Clean Up and Inspections are Underway
In Amboy the Police Department wants to remind residents that the Fall clean up …inspections have already began. Please clean up properties before the weather changes. – only 2 campers allowed per property. Must be licensed and cannot be used as housing. *From now on * violations will be...
northernpublicradio.org
DeKalb County's nursing home staff and residents brace for change leading to final sale vote
Residents and staff at the DeKalb County Nursing Rehab brace for change as the DeKalb County Board are expected to take the final vote on the sale of the nearly 170-year-old institution. Mary Roman a resident of the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center sits in her room as solar-powered...
rockrivercurrent.com
Here’s your handy guide to Rockford area trick-or-treat times
ROCKFORD — Halloween is always a treat for kids. Here’s a quick guide to 2022 trick-or-treat times in the Rockford area. Belvidere: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cherry Valley: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Freeport: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Loves Park: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Machesney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After 50 years, Belvidere might be getting a new train stop
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere residents got a preview Wednesday night of what a new passenger rail station in the city could look like. The Region 1 Planning Council and the City of Belvidere offered the public forum, showing pictures and detailed plans for the project at the meeting. City leaders said that the last […]
starvedrock.media
Coyote Decoys Being Used At Ottawa High To Repel Geese
Apparently Baker Lake in Peru isn't the only place in Starved Rock Country where geese droppings are a problem. Plastic coyotes have been installed on the baseball diamond and other fields at Ottawa High School. Athletic Director Mike Cooper says its an attempt to keep geese off the fields. In...
Stateline counties file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
(WTVO) — The Jo Daviess County and Ogle County State’s Attorneys are filing separate lawsuits against the “no cash bail” provisions of the SAFE-T Act. They both released a statement Tuesday questioning the Constitutionality of this part of the SAFE-T Act. They join several counties across Illinois that have also filed lawsuits seeking to declare […]
Boone County State’s Attorney files suit against SAFE-T Act
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — On the same day that Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley filed suit against Gov. Pritzker over the passage of provisions in the upcoming SAFE-T Act, Boone County State’s Attorney Tricia Smith has also filed suit. Smith and Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest “are joining a bipartisan coalition of state’s attorneys […]
How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?
I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
MyStateline.com
Freeze Warning Issued, Generally Quiet Weekend Ahead
Friday morning features quite the chill thanks to the strong frontal boundary that came through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin Thursday. This took us from the low 70s Thursday to the upper 30s and low 40s this morning. Before heading out, be sure to dress warmly in extra layers. The...
Winnebago County State’s Attorney sues Pritzker over ‘unconstitutional’ Illinois SAFE-T Act
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley has joined a host of other Illinois state’s attorneys in challenging the constitutionality of the state’s new “no cash bail” provision in the SAFE-T Act. “I cannot ignore that, as currently drafted, this law is unconstitutional. Further, it will create unjust results and does not […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Sheriff Says Take Your Time, Put the Phone Down, It is Harvest Time
When you drive around the Sauk Valley, you will see cornfields and soybeans that look like they are ready for harvest. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton says some of the area farmers are already in their fields bringing in the crops. As usual this time of year, Simonton wants to warn drivers to be aware of the farm equipment. It was also pointed out that some of the farm vehicles are so large they can take up the entire road.
Comments / 0