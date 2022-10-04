ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, IL

WSPY NEWS

Montgomery police called for robbery at bank Thursday afternoon

---- Police were called to the Bank of Montgomery in the 1300 block of Douglas Avenue Thursday afternoon for a report of a robbery. It happened at around 4:30. Montgomery police couldn't comment on if or how much money was stolen. They did say that the robbery involved one male subject who left on foot. Police do not think that the subject displayed a weapon. No one was hurt.
MONTGOMERY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Three Persons Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Late Thursday night Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of I-39 and IL Rte. 38. After investigation, Deputies placed 37-year-old Katrina Miller of Mount Morris under arrest for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two passengers in the vehicle, 34-year-old...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Lee County Man Charged With Arson

DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
DIXON, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, October 7th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 43-year-old Darin Bracken, on a Will County warrant. He...
WILL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois man sentenced to 13 years for running drug-trafficking organization that sold heroin, cocaine

ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Tervarie Lottie, 34, of Rockford, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Local law enforcement, LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s to join lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act

OTTAWA – LaSalle County officials have joined in criticism against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the so-called SAFE-T Act approved last year. LaSalle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Sheriff Adam Diss held a press conference on Wednesday announcing they will be joining one of the multiple lawsuits against the State of Illinois to prevent the bill from being enacted on January 1st. The act will end bail for many nonviolent crimes and included hundreds of changes to the criminal code. Critics call restrictive bail a “penalty on poverty.” Sheriff Diss called the legislation horrible and noted that the LaSalle County Jail had 124 people in custody, and if the law were in effect today, he claimed the population would be down to less than 50. State’s Attorney Navarro said they will be filing their grievance in LaSalle County, but the cases are expected to be consolidated into one lawsuit on Thursday in Springfield.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, October 6th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 62-year-old Kevin Williams, of Morris for failing to register as...
MORRIS, IL
Sioux City Journal

22-year-old's death at Illinois Tyson Foods site was medical

The 22-year-old East Moline man who collapsed and died after his shift at Tyson Foods near Joslin this summer had a medical condition. Autopsy and toxicology results indicate Casen Garcia died on July 9 as the result of complications from an enlarged heart. Toxicology results showed no sign of illegal drug use, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustsafson said Thursday.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WIFR

Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
FREEPORT, IL

