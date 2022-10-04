Read full article on original website
Related
Matthew Milby sentenced in 2018 shooting during Dixon High School graduation practice
A man who pleaded guilty in a 2018 shooting at Dixon High School during graduation practice learned his fate Tuesday.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police called for robbery at bank Thursday afternoon
---- Police were called to the Bank of Montgomery in the 1300 block of Douglas Avenue Thursday afternoon for a report of a robbery. It happened at around 4:30. Montgomery police couldn't comment on if or how much money was stolen. They did say that the robbery involved one male subject who left on foot. Police do not think that the subject displayed a weapon. No one was hurt.
nrgmediadixon.com
Four Area Departments Assist in Apprehension of Two Suspects for Retail Theft at Oregon Snyder Ace Hardware
Shortly before 7:00 pm Thursday Oregon Police responded to a possible retail theft at the Oregon Snyder Ace Hardware. It was alleged that two male subjects entered the store and began concealing a amount of merchandise. The two subjects matched the description from a prior theft at the store and...
nrgmediadixon.com
Three Persons Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Late Thursday night Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of I-39 and IL Rte. 38. After investigation, Deputies placed 37-year-old Katrina Miller of Mount Morris under arrest for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two passengers in the vehicle, 34-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
walls102.com
Lee County Man Charged With Arson
DIXON – A Lee County man has been charged with Arson after a house fire in Dixon. According to the Dixon Police Department, they were called last Thursday to the 400 Block of Madison Avenue for a residence on fire. The Dixon City Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, however, after an investigation authorities allege that 42-year-old John K. Sandusky of Dixon was responsible for starting the fire. Sandusky was taken to the Lee County Jail on Monday after being charged with Residential Arson and Arson. He was held on $150,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Freeport Police: Woman severely beaten in altercation after traffic accident
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Justin Knapp, 35, with Aggravated Battery after beating a woman with a metal bar after a minor traffic accident. According to police, Knapp and the 49-year-old Stockton woman were in an accident in the area of West Galena Avenue and Park Boulevard around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday. […]
Suspect in Rockford shootings is sent to federal prison on machine gun charge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man connected to several shootings across Rockford has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on the charge of illegal possession of a machine gun. As part of his plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Brooks admitted that he had used a “switch” device to turn a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Freeport men arrested for theft at Oregon hardware store
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Police have arrested two Freeport men who reportedly walked into Snyder Ace Hardware on Thursday and stole “a felony amount of merchandise.” Police said the two men, Terry Ernst, 58, and Michael Hille, 57, matched the descriptions of suspects wanted for a prior burglary at the store, and were confronted […]
rockfordscanner.com
Tragic News: The 31 year old shooting victim, Has passed away. This is now a murder investigation.
We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, October 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 43-year-old Darin Bracken, on a Will County warrant. He...
WIFR
Rockford man arrested in narcotics bust; deputies find guns with defaced serial numbers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is behind bars Tuesday after a month-long narcotics investigation. Jose L. Maldonado, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Police Narcotics Unit. The unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street, where deputies found approximately 210 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Illinois man sentenced to 13 years for running drug-trafficking organization that sold heroin, cocaine
ROCKFORD, Ill. - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine, prosecutors announced Tuesday. Tervarie Lottie, 34, of Rockford, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.
walls102.com
Local law enforcement, LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s to join lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act
OTTAWA – LaSalle County officials have joined in criticism against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the so-called SAFE-T Act approved last year. LaSalle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Sheriff Adam Diss held a press conference on Wednesday announcing they will be joining one of the multiple lawsuits against the State of Illinois to prevent the bill from being enacted on January 1st. The act will end bail for many nonviolent crimes and included hundreds of changes to the criminal code. Critics call restrictive bail a “penalty on poverty.” Sheriff Diss called the legislation horrible and noted that the LaSalle County Jail had 124 people in custody, and if the law were in effect today, he claimed the population would be down to less than 50. State’s Attorney Navarro said they will be filing their grievance in LaSalle County, but the cases are expected to be consolidated into one lawsuit on Thursday in Springfield.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 6th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 62-year-old Kevin Williams, of Morris for failing to register as...
Sioux City Journal
22-year-old's death at Illinois Tyson Foods site was medical
The 22-year-old East Moline man who collapsed and died after his shift at Tyson Foods near Joslin this summer had a medical condition. Autopsy and toxicology results indicate Casen Garcia died on July 9 as the result of complications from an enlarged heart. Toxicology results showed no sign of illegal drug use, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustsafson said Thursday.
nrgmediadixon.com
Mountain Lion Reportedly Sighted South of Morrison, Sheriff Asks Schools to Keep Students Inside
Around 9:00 am Thursday morning, the Whiteside County Sheriff reported there was a sighting of what was believed to be a mountain lion. The animal was reportedly spotted south of Morrison. The Sheriff’s Department said out of an abundance of caution, the department asked for all students in Morrison Schools...
Rockford Police asks for community’s help to find attempted robbery suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is asking for help to find a suspect that they said tried to rob a local business. The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. last Tuesday at Quality Resale near W. Riverside and N. Main. Investigators said that the suspect was armed when they entered the store. […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Will 400 inmates leave Winnebago County Jail on Jan. 1? It depends on this key interpretation of the law
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley raised issue with the Pretrial Fairness Act last month, saying in an op-ed that the end of cash bail would lead to the release of as many as 400 inmates from the Winnebago County Jail when the law takes effect Jan. 1.
WIFR
Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
Comments / 5