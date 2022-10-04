ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Comments / 0

Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Several Wanted People Arrested, Drugs and Weapons Seized, During Multiple Traffic Stops in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dixon, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Dixon, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WIFR

31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The victim’s name has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner after a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Cleonta Day, 31, of Rockford died Tuesday after a shooting in the 600 block of 12th Street. Investigators say Day was found lying on the road near the...
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

Man charged fatal crash in Carroll County

CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Chadwick man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a fatal crash in Carroll County on Aug. 20. Christian R. Toms, 21, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 and reckless homicide.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Lee County Sheriff Says Take Your Time, Put the Phone Down, It is Harvest Time

When you drive around the Sauk Valley, you will see cornfields and soybeans that look like they are ready for harvest. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton says some of the area farmers are already in their fields bringing in the crops. As usual this time of year, Simonton wants to warn drivers to be aware of the farm equipment. It was also pointed out that some of the farm vehicles are so large they can take up the entire road.
LEE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Six Members of the Dixon Police Department Takes the Oath at Recent City Council Meeting

With a large group of family, friends and colleagues in attendance at the recent Dixon City Council meeting, six members of the Dixon Police Force took the oath of office. Two of the officers were taking the places of Deputy Chief since the retirement from the department of former Deputy Chief Brad Sibley and Clay Whelen. The two new Deputy Chefs are Matthew Richards and Doug Lehman.
DIXON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Trick Or Treating#Treat Times#The Department
WIFR

Residents asked to keep an eye out for missing steer in Orangeville

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Orangeville community bands together to retrieve a steer on the mo(ooo)ve. Rocky was purchased by the Barker family to be raised by their 10-year-old son Jesse. Jesse competes in 4H, and it will be his 3rd year in the competition. But when the Barker’s went to release Rocky, he bolted.
ORANGEVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIFR

Dixon mayor proclaims city ‘Recovery Friendly’

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Dixon says enough is enough and declares itself a recovery-friendly community; a place that helps its residents who battle drug addictions. Dixon Mayor Li Arellano made the recovery-friendly community proclamation, which he says is the first of its kind in the U.S. He emphasizes it’s time to take a stand as the U.S. sees more than 100,000 people die from drug overdoses in the past year.
DIXON, IL
Q985

How Does This Confusing Rockford, Illinois Intersection Work?

I've been wondering about this intersection for a while. If you don't recognize that by the picture, this is where Guilford, Rural, and Prospect all meet by Sinnissippi to make a 5-way intersection. Here's the overview, the picture is taken at the arrow:. As you can see, only three (3)...
ROCKFORD, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Weird? Illinois Man Caught Stealing This From His Next Door Neighbors

There is some crazy stuff that goes down in Rockford, Illinois. From shootings, to road rage, to panhandlers fighting in the street, Rockford has it all. ...including shady residents who steal from their neighbors. First off, we all know what a Ring doorbell is, right? If you don't, I'll catch...
starvedrock.media

Motorcycle Rider Flown To Peoria After Crash With Semi Near Lostant

A Life Flight helicopter was called after a motorcycle and semi collided at the intersection of Route 18 and Route 251. Lostant first responders were first told about the collision Thursday afternoon just before 3. Lostant Fire Chief Andy Forrest says the motorcycle rider was on the ground next to his bike when crews arrived. The victim was taken to St. Margaret's Health in Peru before being flown to OSF in Peoria with serious injuries. The semi driver wasn't injured.
LOSTANT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Three Ambulances Needed For Accident In Rockford

We provide our fans with entertainment, informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police: Freeport man robbed during home invasion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A 77-year-old Freeport man called for help early Wednesday morning after he says two subjects walked into his home through an unlocked door. Police responded at 1 a.m. on Wednesday to the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street for a report of a home invasion. The...
FREEPORT, IL
wcsjnews.com

One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80

One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 on Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
MORRIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy