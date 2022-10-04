When you drive around the Sauk Valley, you will see cornfields and soybeans that look like they are ready for harvest. Lee County Sheriff John Simonton says some of the area farmers are already in their fields bringing in the crops. As usual this time of year, Simonton wants to warn drivers to be aware of the farm equipment. It was also pointed out that some of the farm vehicles are so large they can take up the entire road.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO