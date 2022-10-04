Chaldean made most of the running to win the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket for Andrew Balding and Frankie Dettori. The Juddmonte-owned colt followed in the footsteps of his sire, Frankel, when cruising up the inside rail as the 5-2 joint-favourite. He was pursued all the way by the runner...

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO