SkySports
'He cannot believe it!' - Martin Lukeman miscounts match darts!
Ross Smith gifted a chance for Martin Lukeman to win the match only for 'Smash' to miscount! The Watford thrower eventually completed victory in a deciding-leg shoot-out.
SkySports
Dewhurst Stakes: Chaldean and Frankie Dettori lead all the way to take Newmarket Group One
Chaldean made most of the running to win the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket for Andrew Balding and Frankie Dettori. The Juddmonte-owned colt followed in the footsteps of his sire, Frankel, when cruising up the inside rail as the 5-2 joint-favourite. He was pursued all the way by the runner...
SkySports
Plymouth 3-0 Accrington: League One leaders win fourth consecutive game as both sides end with 10 men
Leaders Plymouth made it four League One wins on the spin after beating Accrington 3-0 at Home Park in a game which saw both sides end with 10 men. Niall Ennis had fired Argyle ahead in the 24th minute, the striker exchanging passes with home skipper Joe Edwards before racing into the box to slide in and score.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Persian War Novices' Hurdle features at Chepstow's Jump Season Opener on Friday
The jump season roars into life at Chepstow on Friday, featuring the Grade Two Persian War Novices’ Hurdle, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.10 Chepstow - Quid Pro Quo, Deeper Blue & Scipion clash. A field of nine head to post for the first graded contest of the new...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo dismayed at stubborn Erik ten Hag's training and tactics - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo is dismayed at stubborn Erik ten Hag's training and tactics with the Portuguese forward believing United would be better off playing a different way. Football's lawmakers have rejected a proposal for matches to be reduced to 60 minutes...
NFL・
