Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina Andras
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina Andras
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CBS Sports
Illinois vs. Iowa: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Iowa Hawkeyes are 7-0 against the Illinois Fighting Illini since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Iowa and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Hawkeyes ten, the Fighting Illini 8.4), so any points scored will be well earned.
purduesports.com
Koch, Hudson Powers #5 Purdue Past Iowa, 3-2
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – After trading sets with Iowa, the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers remain undefeated in Big Ten play following a decisive fifth set performance to win 3-2 (25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9). With the victory, Purdue improved to 14-1, 5-0 in the Big Ten play, marking the best start to league action in 37 years.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm sets QB Aidan O'Connell's status for Week 6
Purdue heads into College Park this Saturday to face off against Maryland in a B1G matchup. Purdue has won back-to-back games, including an upset as a near-10-point underdog at Minnesota last Saturday. The Boilermakers stopped Minnesota’s run, giving up only 47 yards on 26 carries to take down the Gophers 20-10.
247Sports
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm noticed a new twist about Maryland
Maryland football's offense and Taulia Tagovailoa get most of the coverage, but the Terps' defensive improvements were among the first thing Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has noticed about Mike Locksley's team. The two face off on Saturday at SECU Stadium in a key midseason game for both teams. "Their defense...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
purduesports.com
Edey Voted Unanimous Preseason First-Team All-Big Ten
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue junior center Zach Edey has been voted a unanimous selection to the preseason All-Big Ten first-team squad, the league office announced today. Edey is one of 11 players voted to the squad, and is one of three players voted as a unanimous selection (Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis). The other players voted in were Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois), Kris Murray (Iowa), Malik Hall (Michigan State), Jamison Battle (Minnesota), Jalen Pickett (Penn State), Clifford Omoruyi (Rutgers), Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin) and Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin).
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains why he is picking Illinois over Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica explained why he would be taking Illinois plus the spread on Thursday morning’s edition of Always College Football. The analyst said he likely wouldn’t be watching the game, which is very fair. “I might take Illinois, I don’t want to watch the...
🏀 Iowa coach says Ava Jones will likely not play basketball again
IOWA CITY — The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that University of Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder told the university’s Presidential Committee on Athletics on Thursday that she received a call the day before about the condition of Nickerson High star and Iowa commit Ava Jones. Bluder...
10 takeaways from Iowa basketball media day ahead of the 2022-23 season
On Wednesday, the Iowa men's basketball program hosted its annual media day. HawkeyeInsider.com's Sean Bock and David Eickholt were on-hand for the day and provide 10 takeaways after talking to Fran McCaffery and Iowa players throughout the event. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for...
RELATED PEOPLE
purduesports.com
Boilers Going to Nashville for June Stewart Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Following a solid outing at the UC/Pam Whitehead Invitational, the Purdue women's tennis team is heading back on the road to Vanderbilt for the June Stewart Invitational. The Boilers will have the opportunity to face players from Missouri, Vanderbilt and fellow Big Ten competitor Illinois in...
purduesports.com
Franciscan Health Named Exclusive Medical Services Provider of Purdue Athletics
WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue Athletics has entered into a partnership with Franciscan Health designating the regional health care organization as the exclusive medical services provider for the Boilermakers. Benefiting the elite level of sports medicine and athletic performance support received by Purdue's more than 450 student-athletes, the official relationship between...
KCRG.com
Brian Ferentz is “forever grateful” for Bret Bielema, who made a difference in his life in 2001
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - “I can call him ‘Bret’ now, but at the time he was Coach Bielema.”. In 2001, Bret Bielema was an assistant coach with the Hawkeyes, a young Brian Ferentz was starting his first fall camp, and it was not going well. “I...
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
ourquadcities.com
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
buildingindiana.com
Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding
In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLFI.com
INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle. The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West...
kdat.com
Wheel of Fortune Live in Iowa City
America's Game is going on tour! "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is traveling across North America and coming to you with a chance to be part of the excitement!. Join us and take a spin to solve the puzzles in person! Guests can try out to go ON STAGE and PLAY to WIN BIG at every show. Audience members will be randomly selected to win cash and prizes! One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to make everyone a winner at "Wheel of Fortune Live!" - so bring your family and get ready for some F-U-N!
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to cargo truck stuck on Iowa Avenue Bridge
A Saia LTL Freight truck got stuck on the Iowa Avenue Bridge on Wednesday while crossing the bridge in Iowa City. The truck was perpendicular to the bridge at around 1 p.m. after the driver realized there wasn’t enough clearance for the truck to pass up ahead. Iowa City police responded to the scene and closed off both sides of the bridge while Big Ten Towing Company helped move the truck.
Transamerica Looking To Cut Even More Cedar Rapids Jobs
More bad news for the Cedar Rapids job market. Transamerica has announced that more positions will be eliminated here in Cedar Rapids by the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Aegon Global Services, the parent company for Transamerica, filed what is called a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, stating that the company could cut up to 55 jobs in Cedar Rapids by December 31st. Unfortunately, it is a familiar theme this year for the company. The Gazette reports that back in June the company filed another WARN, saying that 40 jobs would be cut by August 14th. A spokesperson for the company stated that two of those jobs were located at the C Street campus in Cedar Rapids, while the other 38 were remote workers located throughout Iowa.
Comments / 0