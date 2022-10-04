ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

KRON4 News

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
CBS San Francisco

Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
Jasdeep Singh
CBS LA

Sheriff pleads for help finding 4 kidnapped family members and their abductor

Authorities in Merced County in Central California are searching for four family members they say were kidnapped Monday morning from a local business. A manhunt is on for their abductor.The sheriff's office says detectives are trying to find 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh. The office says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is urging members of the public not to approach him and instead to call 911 if they think they've spotted him.No motive for the kidnapping was known.In a video released Monday night, Sheriff Vernon Warnke pleaded for the public's help."No contact has been made, nor ransom demands. Nothing from the suspect in this," Warnke said."We need your help. We've got detectives out canvassing. We've got aircraft out looking for evidence. People are gonna be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this."We're asking for your help. We need your help. And we've gotta bring this family home safely."Warnke also released photos of a possible suspect:
Fox40

Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue. According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving...
KRON4 News

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
People

Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California

Police have narrowed the investigation down to one "person of interest" who has allegedly killed five men since July 8 Police have "located a person of interest" whom they believe has killed five men in the Northern California community of Stockton. On Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that investigators have narrowed the investigation to one suspect, who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of the men occurring between July 8 and Sept. 27. "These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said in...
