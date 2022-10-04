Read full article on original website
Related
California sheriff calls killing of kidnapped Merced family 'pure evil'
Sheriff Vern Warnke called the killing and kidnapping of a Punjabi Sikh family in Merced, California "pure evil" as he advises prosecutors to seek the death penalty for suspect Jesus Salgado.
Sheriff: Slain California family, suspect had long dispute
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them that “got pretty nasty,” a sheriff said Thursday. Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Jesus Salgado, 48, had...
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: Family of victims killed not asking for donations
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is making clear the family of the kidnapped and killed victims are not asking for any type of donations. As of now, no credible GoFundMe or other donation sites have been set up. According to the sheriff’s office, they...
CA kidnapping: Community remembers family killed, who immigrated to US with 'American dream'
The family immigrated to the U.S. in the early 2000s and eventually settled permanently in California. Those in the Sikh community say it's tragic knowing they came to this country searching for a better life - and then this.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A kidnapped baby, parents and uncle are found dead in California
A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business, police said.
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire
California authorities found a truck belonging to a missing Merced man, believed kidnapped along with three of his family members, set ablaze in a rural area.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRA.com
Family of 21-year-old victim in Stockton serial killings remembers Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez, calls for justice
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of 21-year-old Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez is searching for answers after learning his death is being connected toserial killings in Stockton. Seven known shootings from April 2021 to late September 2022 were linked through ballistics tests, Stockton police said. Of those shootings, Hernández...
Stockton ‘serial killer who murdered 6 is ambushing victims’ with eerie disguise & sick motive, criminal profiler warns
NEW details on the description and motive of a 'serial killer' who has left a Californian city on tenterhooks have been theorized by a criminal profiler in an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun. Cops are hunting for a suspect believed to be responsible for several shootings in Stockton as...
6 killings have now been linked to 1 person of interest in California. Police now say he meets the definition of a serial killer.
Police used ballistics tests and video footage to connect the shootings and are now asking the public's help in identifying a "person of interest."
Sheriff pleads for help finding 4 kidnapped family members and their abductor
Authorities in Merced County in Central California are searching for four family members they say were kidnapped Monday morning from a local business. A manhunt is on for their abductor.The sheriff's office says detectives are trying to find 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh. The office says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is urging members of the public not to approach him and instead to call 911 if they think they've spotted him.No motive for the kidnapping was known.In a video released Monday night, Sheriff Vernon Warnke pleaded for the public's help."No contact has been made, nor ransom demands. Nothing from the suspect in this," Warnke said."We need your help. We've got detectives out canvassing. We've got aircraft out looking for evidence. People are gonna be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this."We're asking for your help. We need your help. And we've gotta bring this family home safely."Warnke also released photos of a possible suspect:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox40
Vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died following a collision in Stockton Thursday night, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. near Pacific Avenue and Monterey Avenue. According to police, medical personnel that responded to the incident attempted life-saving...
Another death tied to possible California serial killer
Police in California said Monday that two more shootings – one fatal and one not – are connected to the five killings they are investigating as the work of a possible serial killer.
Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
8-month-old baby and her parents among 4 people kidnapped from business, police say
Police in Merced County in central California are searching for four family members, including an 8-month-old baby, whom they say were kidnapped from a local business by a suspect authorities consider armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Oct. 3 that authorities are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Our worst fears were realized': Sheriff makes announcement about missing family
Merced County, California, Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies of a family of four kidnapped in California were found in a rural farm area days after being abducted at gunpoint.
Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California
Police have narrowed the investigation down to one "person of interest" who has allegedly killed five men since July 8 Police have "located a person of interest" whom they believe has killed five men in the Northern California community of Stockton. On Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that investigators have narrowed the investigation to one suspect, who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of the men occurring between July 8 and Sept. 27. "These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said in...
Comments / 0