US News and World Report

UN Body Votes to Establish Russia Human Rights Investigator, Moscow Protests

GENEVA (Reuters) -A U.N. human rights body comfortably passed a motion on Friday to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a "climate of fear" through repression and violence. The Russian government quickly made clear it would not cooperate with the...
Daily Mail

ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique

Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Newsweek

Half of Russia's Iranian-Made Drones Obliterated in One Week: Ukraine

Half of Russia's Iranian-made drones have been destroyed by Ukrainian military forces, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Thursday. "From September 30 to October 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 24 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram post. According to the post, Brigadier...
Newsweek

Xi Jinping Ties China's Fate to Vladimir Putin's Russia for Good

Russia's war in Ukraine may have estranged Vladimir Putin from the West for good, but amid strategic defeats and embarrassing retreats on the battlefield, he could always count on one constant: Xi Jinping and the force of China's support for his grievances against the West. After an acrimonious end to...
Newsweek

Ukrainian Troops Likely Within Striking Distance of Key Road: U.K.

Moscow will be concerned at the extent of the advance of Ukraine's forces which are bearing down on Luhansk province, according to British defense officials. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Wednesday that Kyiv's troops had advanced 12 miles beyond the Oskil river in the northeastern Kharkiv region and were heading into Russia's defensive zone towards the town of Svatove in Luhansk.
US News and World Report

Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
Newsweek

Russian Troops Driven Back by Ukraine Counter Among Most Elite Forces: ISW

Russia's most accomplished forces are becoming "increasingly degraded" in the face of gains by Ukrainian troops, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The U.S. think tank said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had made substantial gains around Lyman and in northern Kherson Oblast over the previous 24 hours, where Russian groupings had been among Vladimir Putin's best conventional fighting forces.
US News and World Report

Belarus Opposition Leader Says Lukashenko 'Weakened' by His Support for Putin's War

PARIS (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya -...
