US News and World Report
UN Body Votes to Establish Russia Human Rights Investigator, Moscow Protests
GENEVA (Reuters) -A U.N. human rights body comfortably passed a motion on Friday to appoint a new independent expert on alleged human rights abuses in Russia, accusing Moscow of creating a "climate of fear" through repression and violence. The Russian government quickly made clear it would not cooperate with the...
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
ISIS fanatics are mauled to death and eaten by LIONS while hiding out during battle over gas reserves in Mozambique
Islamic State insurgents in Mozambique were mauled to death and eaten by wild lions during with pro-government forces over multi-billion dollar gas reserves. The ISIS-linked jihadists - labelled ISIS-Mozambique by the US - were attacked and killed by wild animals including lions and crocodiles as they hid from a military operation after attacking villages in Cabo Delgado province in north Mozambique.
Half of Russia's Iranian-Made Drones Obliterated in One Week: Ukraine
Half of Russia's Iranian-made drones have been destroyed by Ukrainian military forces, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said Thursday. "From September 30 to October 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 24 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a Telegram post. According to the post, Brigadier...
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
Czech Petition on Annexing Kaliningrad From Russia Signed by Thousands
"As Russia showed us in Crimea and...now in the east of Ukraine, it is perfectly fine to step onto the territory of a foreign state," the petition reads.
A barrier of fear has been broken in Iran. The regime may be at a point of no return
Iran's latest protests transcend Iran's many social and ethnic divisions, breaking a decades-old barrier of fear and posing an unprecedented threat to the regime.
Xi Jinping Ties China's Fate to Vladimir Putin's Russia for Good
Russia's war in Ukraine may have estranged Vladimir Putin from the West for good, but amid strategic defeats and embarrassing retreats on the battlefield, he could always count on one constant: Xi Jinping and the force of China's support for his grievances against the West. After an acrimonious end to...
Ukrainian Troops Likely Within Striking Distance of Key Road: U.K.
Moscow will be concerned at the extent of the advance of Ukraine's forces which are bearing down on Luhansk province, according to British defense officials. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Wednesday that Kyiv's troops had advanced 12 miles beyond the Oskil river in the northeastern Kharkiv region and were heading into Russia's defensive zone towards the town of Svatove in Luhansk.
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
Russian Troops Caught Between Retreat Over Dnieper or Risk Being Cut Off
The British Ministry of Defense said Russia has committed its airborne forces to defending Kherson.
Swedish Police Probe at Nord Stream Leak Site Strengthens Suspicion of Gross Sabotage
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Suspicions of gross sabotage on the damaged Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea have strengthened following a crime scene investigation in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, the country's security police said on Thursday. Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks from...
Russian government collides with reality, rejects plans to fund a 'national game engine'
But a mysterious private investor has stepped in to keep the project alive.
Taiwan Signals Its Chip Firms Will Follow New U.S. Rules on China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut...
Russian Troops Driven Back by Ukraine Counter Among Most Elite Forces: ISW
Russia's most accomplished forces are becoming "increasingly degraded" in the face of gains by Ukrainian troops, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The U.S. think tank said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had made substantial gains around Lyman and in northern Kherson Oblast over the previous 24 hours, where Russian groupings had been among Vladimir Putin's best conventional fighting forces.
Sweden says Nord Stream leak evidence pointing to deliberate act
Sweden believes that evidence it has reviewed related to the leaks to the Nord Stream pipelines that carry natural gas from Russia to supply much of Europe points to the ruptures being a deliberate act. Leaks have occurred in the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, which run...
When the US actually did move ‘heaven and earth’
The Pentagon’s efforts to resupply Ukraine seem comparatively half-hearted.
Belarus Opposition Leader Says Lukashenko 'Weakened' by His Support for Putin's War
PARIS (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya -...
