This is how much it costs to own a car in California
Owning a car doesn’t come at a low price, especially in some states. As record inflation increased the costs of necessities — from groceries to clothing — a study from Insurify analyzed how much it costs to own a car in each state. The study, published in August and before the recent gas price spike, […]
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Throws a Curveball at the EV Market
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is smooth as a river rock and, at the same time, very square. Both shapes are on purpose. The slick exterior allows the Ioniq 6 to boast a coefficient of drag that’s lower than a Tesla Model 3's, and the reoccurring rectangles in its lights, trim, and interior are part of Hyundai’s design language for its electric Ioniq lineup, declaring the Ioniq 6 a sibling of the well-received Ioniq 5.
