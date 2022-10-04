The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is smooth as a river rock and, at the same time, very square. Both shapes are on purpose. The slick exterior allows the Ioniq 6 to boast a coefficient of drag that’s lower than a Tesla Model 3's, and the reoccurring rectangles in its lights, trim, and interior are part of Hyundai’s design language for its electric Ioniq lineup, declaring the Ioniq 6 a sibling of the well-received Ioniq 5.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO