Teachers and families of Montgomery County Public Schools feel they were lied to and pushed to swiftly accept a curriculum merely days before the beginning of the school year. If your child is in MCPS, you have no doubt heard of their new English and Language Arts curriculum (StudySync). I asked both of my children one in advanced learning and one below grade level how they felt about the new program. Both felt it was lacking in personal touch that many MCPS teachers previously provided. All teachers are now restricted to provide learning through Study Sync and cannot customize the curriculum to suit the needs of an individual child. Don't we have enough of that with the required SOLs? Many teachers and parents have attended school board meetings since the beginning of school in August to speak on behalf of ending the Study Sync program. If you wish to go back and view the public addresses you can do so on youtube.com under Montgomery County Public Schools in VA. You may also complete the survey at the end of this article.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO