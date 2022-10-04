Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s EnVision Center opens
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Contractors made the final touches on a new community center Thursday before its grand opening Friday. The EnVision Center has its ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority partnered with more than seven community organizations to get the center open. Community members can use...
macaronikid.com
Open Letter to MCPS School Board...
Teachers and families of Montgomery County Public Schools feel they were lied to and pushed to swiftly accept a curriculum merely days before the beginning of the school year. If your child is in MCPS, you have no doubt heard of their new English and Language Arts curriculum (StudySync). I asked both of my children one in advanced learning and one below grade level how they felt about the new program. Both felt it was lacking in personal touch that many MCPS teachers previously provided. All teachers are now restricted to provide learning through Study Sync and cannot customize the curriculum to suit the needs of an individual child. Don't we have enough of that with the required SOLs? Many teachers and parents have attended school board meetings since the beginning of school in August to speak on behalf of ending the Study Sync program. If you wish to go back and view the public addresses you can do so on youtube.com under Montgomery County Public Schools in VA. You may also complete the survey at the end of this article.
thecarrollnews.com
Locals witness delegate dust-up
Early gives first-hand account of incident between Williams, March. Wren Williams speaks to a crowd of Carroll County Republicans at Contender’s in Hillsville in April of this year. The shove heard round Southwest Virginia has led to assault charges filed against a state delegate hoping to represent Carroll County,...
A new $28.8 million dollar investment comes to Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Center for Manufacturing Advancement located on the campus of the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research opened Wednesday, welcoming the United States Navy as their first project partner. The $28.8 million dollar investment was funded largely by the Commonwealth of Virginia and is now open and ready to attract new […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NRVNews
Davis, Gretchen Keith
Gretchen “Pooch” Keith Davis, 60, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at her home in Dublin. She was a CNA with Radford Hospital. Gretchen was preceded in death by her father, Otis E. Keith; and her mother and stepfather, Jim and Margaret Martin. Survivors include her husband, Rodger...
NRVNews
Lee, Harless
Harless “H.D.” Lee, 87, of Check, Passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Audrey Lee, and brother-in-law, Wayne Thomas. H.D. is survived by his sister, Judy L. Thomas; two nieces, Robin Chewing (Tom) of Roanoke, Christy Vest (Kevin) of Copper hill; great niece, Keshia Heslep (Ethan); two great nephews, Dylan Vest, Nick Vest. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday October 11, 2022, at 2PM at Cole cemetery with pastor Darren Landon officiating.
cardinalnews.org
Navy will have an even bigger presence in Danville
The United States Navy is expanding its presence in Danville. An existing Navy pilot program focuses on developing a new workforce for shipbuilding at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. That program is called Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing. (See our previous story, “How Danville has become a center for shipbuilding trades.”)
NRVNews
Witt, Loretta Finn
Loretta Gay Finn Witt, age 55 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Born September 5, 1967 in Pulaski she was the daughter of Virginia Mae Finn Edwards and the late Rome Garland Finn, SR. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kathy Faye Finn Simpkins, best friend, Sandra Webb, nephew, Timothy Finn and niece Abby Cole.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NRVNews
Gray, Margaret Long
Margaret L. Gray passed away October 3, 2022, at the age of 83. She was a devoted wife and longtime caregiver to her husband John Gray. Jr. She was also a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and neighbor, and a nurturing friend to any stray dog or cat fortunate enough to find its way to her home.
The Dangerous Truth About Today’s Marijuana With Laura Stack
Laura Stack was a 30-year Hall of Fame Speaker and bestselling author of personal productivity books, until Nov. 20, 2019, when her 19-year-old son, Johnny, died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates. She responded by forming the nonprofit – Johnny’s Ambassadors – to educate parents, teens and communities about the dangers […]
NRVNews
Orange, Mattie Linkous
Mattie Josephine Linkous Orange, 88 of Christiansburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. She was born in Vicker on March 12, 1934 to the late Clinton E. and Nellie May Wheeling Linkous. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charlie E. Orange; brothers, Harry, Odell, Leon, H.B., and Allen Linkous; and sister, Dolly Whitlock.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NRVNews
Clark, Katherine Kirkner
Katherine Kirkner Clark, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4 in Alpharetta, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents Kendell and Dorothy Kirkner; her husband Shelburn Clark; a son Ricky Clark; and a sister Janet Rodgers. She is survived by a son Kendell and his wife...
NRVNews
Warden, Janie Cook
Janie Cook Warden, age 95 of Draper, (Delton Community) passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home. Born September 23, 1927 in Kenbridge, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Dewitt Cook & Magdalene Pace Cook. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Charles Alvin Warden and two children: Patricia Phibbs and infant, Shirley Jean Warden.
NRVNews
McCoy, Betty Thompson
Betty Elois McCoy, 79, of Floyd, Passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022. She was a member of Mount Union Church of the Brethren. She was a caregiver for many years assisting people all over the area. Betty is preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Wayne Conner; son,...
WDBJ7.com
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
Ridership on Amtrak’s Roanoke / Virginia Routes Hits Record Level Again
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Amtrak have reported that ridership on Amtrak’s state-supported trains in Virginia saw record ridership in August, topping the previous record set in July. For the month of August, 119,280 passengers traveled on all four state-supported routes which is an increase of 8.2 percent over the 110,256 that traveled […]
WSET
The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change speed limit
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town Council in Pulaski voted to change the speed limit throughout the town. This vote took place on September 6. The town said that staff immediately met with VDOT officials to advise them of this decision and requested that VDOT reduce the speed limit in the county.
NRVNews
10/8: Rockin’ Main Street in Christiansburg
This Saturday, the Town of Christiansburg is hosting Rockin’ Main Street, a fun-for-all event with live music from Merty & The Monumentals starting at 5 p.m. While SWVA favorite Miller Holler is making moves in Nashville, they’ll be back in Christiansburg for the night to rock the stage at 7 p.m. You’ll also find beer, wine, and food trucks at the event.
WSLS
Man involved in multi-county manhunt set to appear in court in mid-November
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A man arrested in late August after a multi-county manhunt is set to appear in court in mid-November. As we’ve previously reported, police say 42-year-old Shawn Tolbert was involved in a police chase that began in Botetourt County and ended in a crash in Craig County.
Comments / 0