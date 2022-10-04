ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of LGBTQ+ in Idaho

When you think of the history of LGBTQ+ Idahoans, often the first, and only thing that comes to mind is the dark chapter in the city’s history known as the “Boys of Boise.”. Back in the 1950s, this McCarthy-era investigation into an alleged ‘homosexual underground’ in Boise, stained...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Joe Biden’s Pro Abortion Task Force Targets University of Idaho

President Biden couldn't resist taking another shot at Idaho's premier university, the University of Idaho. The president and his sidekick Vice President Kamala Harris, hosted the second meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access. The president mentioned several states reacting to the United States Supreme Court ruling sending...
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

LGBTQ+ pride flags vandalized in Boise

"A neighbor down the way had a progress flag stolen. It feels like it's escalating. The burning of the flag feels like it's pushing it forward into a scary moment."
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Education
Post Register

Earthquake shakes small Oregon town

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Micron Building Largest Fab in America, Thanks Democrats Again

Boise-based Micron Technology announced today that they are spending big money, no considerable money east of the great river. Folks are wondering just how much money Micron will spend, considering they announced spending fifteen billion dollars to build a new Fab in Boise. Just like in Boise, Micron leadership thanked...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
eastidahonews.com

Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers

REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
REXBURG, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Hospital Denies Mutilating Trans Kids

A few weeks ago, a political candidate told me a Boise area hospital was going to be performing gender reassignment surgeries on children. I did some digging and came across a story from Idaho Dispatch. The publication reported St. Luke’s had scrubbed a web page that appeared to suggest there was a team in place and ready to cut.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Biggest Home is Massive and Stunning [Gallery]

This massive house is in Post Falls, Idaho and is lovingly called the 'Amway House' others call it the "River House". Remember all of those Amway products and catalogs from back in the day? The fortune that purchased this house was from a family getting rich from selling Amway. I remember Amway boxes stacked in my grandparents spare bedroom. They certainly didn't do it like the Puryear family though.
POST FALLS, ID
Post Register

Emission testing ending in Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting July 1, 2023, those biennial trips to the emission testing center will end if you live in Kuna or Canyon County. "Motor vehicles are becoming cleaner and cleaner burning. They're manufactured to be cleaner, so emissions testing program isn't as effective as it used to be in the past," said David Luft, the air quality manager for the Boise Regional Department of Environmental Quality.
ADA COUNTY, ID

