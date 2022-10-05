Read full article on original website
Diesel Market Panic Overshadows Opec-Plus Cuts
Diesel price gains outpaced crude by almost three-to-one in Europe as French refinery strikes hit local fuel production ahead of a looming ban on imports from Russia. The whole petroleum complex surged higher after Opec-plus slashed its targeted oil production by 2 million barrels per day from November. ICE Brent crude oil futures gained almost 7% to close at a five-week high of $94.42 per barrel Thursday, while low-sulfur gasoil (LSGO) futures on the same exchange surged more than 17% to close at a two-month high of $1,185.75 per metric ton. Similar moves were seen in the US where Nymex diesel futures surged 15% compared to a 9% uptick in West Texas Intermediate which finished the week at $88.45/bbl.
Opec-Plus Cut Decision Will Hasten Oil’s Demise
The resilience of industrialized nations is always under estimated. Today, in the 21st century, the control exercised by the US, the EU and Japan over global markets and especially commodity prices has never been stronger. Producers of commodities such as oil, risk both current income and the entire future of their resource base by opposing these countries. The decision by Opec-plus to cut production may seal the fate of fossil fuels by accelerating efforts by the nations that control the world’s financial resources to move away from them.
Key Biofuel Prices
Geopolitical turmoil has altered how oil companies are thinking about the energy transition, with both fresh hesitations and fresh motivations. Independent E&P companies will remain an important source of growth to meet energy security while bringing an entrepreneurial spirit to the industry. Thu, Oct 6, 2022. Wed, Oct 5, 2022.
China Taking Crown in Low-Cost Electrolyzers
Much like China-made solar panels took the world by storm and helped to accelerate the global energy transition, the country might also hold the keys to large-scale green hydrogen deployment seen as crucial for attaining net-zero emissions. China is acknowledged as having the lowest cost for manufacturing the electrolyzers needed for what's known as the alkaline electrolysis process — currently the most common means of extracting green hydrogen from water. The country is able to produce alkaline electrolyzers at a cost that is one-fifth to half that in Europe or North America, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its recently released Global Hydrogen Review 2022.
Germany Might Get Kazakh Oil
Leading traders tell the Energy Intelligence Forum that the plan could backfire by propelling prices higher. Producer group unveils massive production cut as West pushes forward plans to cap Russian oil prices. With Russian supply poised to drop by over 1 million b/d, and demand to grow by 2 million...
Total to Start LNG Bunker Supply in Singapore
TotalEnergies will start supplying LNG bunker fuels in Singapore — the world’s largest bunkering port — next year following the completion of a new LNG bunker vessel. Awards for the final equity staked in the project known as North Field South are imminent, Qatar's energy minister says.
Total CEO: Russia Price Caps a Bad Idea
TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Wednesday that the G7 plan to cap Russian oil prices is a "bad idea" that would end up benefiting Russia. "I think it's a bad idea because it's a way to give the leadership back to Vladimir Putin in fact, and I would never do that," he told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London.
Traders Shrug as US Natgas Storage Soars
A three-session pre-winter rally faltered Friday as November Henry Hub gas futures fell 22.4¢ to $6.748/MMBtu. Delayed projects pose immediate and long-term threats to US efforts to plug a gap in gas supply to Europe. US natural gas futures surprised to the upside, rising more than 5.6% on Tuesday...
Gas Majors Approve Dividends
Leading traders tell the Energy Intelligence Forum that the plan could backfire by propelling prices higher. Awards for the final equity staked in the project known as North Field South are imminent, Qatar's energy minister says.
Russian Gas Production, September 2022
Leading traders tell the Energy Intelligence Forum that the plan could backfire by propelling prices higher. Geopolitical turmoil has altered how oil companies are thinking about the energy transition, with both fresh hesitations and fresh motivations. The 2023-24 winter is expected to be a major test for Europe, which is...
Oil and Gas Prices, Oct. 7, 2022
Oil markets reshaped into a bullish pattern last week after the Opec-plus coalition's production cut put a higher floor under prices. The US oil rig count fell by two in the week ended Oct. 7 to a total of 604, according to Baker Hughes. Diesel markets will be much harder...
Suncor Prunes Portfolio With Wind, Solar Sale
Oil sands giant Suncor Energy said Wednesday that it has agreed to a deal to sell its wind and solar energy assets, advancing its transition strategy of focusing on hydrogen and renewable fuels development. The White House announced the release of an additional 10 million barrels from the SPR —...
When Will China's Demand Rebound?
With Opec-plus' big production cut now in the books, oil markets are likely to turn their attention to the future of Chinese demand. The world's most important oil market is expected to see demand fall this year for the first time in two decades due to the country's strict zero-Covid-19 policy, which has curbed economic growth and reduced mobility. But Chinese market players expect demand to rebound this quarter, thanks in part to several rounds of government stimulus measures that will support diesel consumption. Still, a full recovery may have to wait until 2023. China’s apparent oil demand fell 3.5% in the first eight months of 2022, Energy Intelligence calculates, using official data for refining production and net imports of 11 products. China’s gasoline demand was flat over this period at 3.13 million barrels per day, while jet demand, at 467,000 b/d, was down 42% from a year ago, reflecting the deterioration in mobility. Sluggish domestic demand, combined with limited export quotas until this month and surging oil prices due to the Ukraine crisis, have led to a 4.7% fall in China’s crude imports to 10.03 million b/d in the first eight months of 2022.
Realigning Energy Priorities
The Ukraine crisis has disrupted the “trilemma” of security, sustainability and affordability, complicating the trajectory of the low-carbon energy transition. Officials from energy, finance and government told this week’s Energy Intelligence Forum in London that near-term pressures have thrown these priorities into conflict — but that government intervention and capital mobilization offer a path to long-term realignment.
Opec-Plus: Alliance Reaches Post-Pandemic Output High
Crude oil production by all 23 members of Opec-plus amounted to 44.9 million b/d in September, a gain of 310,000 b/d on August. Core Opec producers provided the bulk of monthly growth, though Kazakhstan pulled off a breakthrough as it restarted the massive offshore Kashagan field. The shortfall between the...
Saudi Heavy Crude Price Increases Puzzle Market
Increases in Saudi Aramco's official selling prices for Asia-bound cargoes of its two heaviest crude grades have puzzled some market players, who felt that they were at odds with the method that Aramco typically uses to set its prices. Oil markets reshaped into a bullish pattern last week after the...
