wnypapers.com
More art coming to Lewiston: Fall Festival chili-cooking competition at Gallo to benefit 'Lewiston Landing' sculpture
Michael Hibbard and his flagship Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen will host a chili cookoff and Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15, to raise money for the “Lewiston Landing” sculpture. The fundraiser begins at 1 p.m. and features a basket raffle, live music, chili tastings, and a beer pairing...
Major Change For Goodwills in New York
This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
WGRZ TV
Out 2 Eat: Fall features in Kenmore & the Old First Ward
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Out 2 Eat's quest to celebrate all things fall started at a cozy cafe and market where they not only make pumpkin spice lattes, they make the pumpkin syrup that they put in the pumpkin spice lattes. "We make all the syrups from scratch, so it's...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: October 7 - October 9
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you and your family are looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events taking place across the region. Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. The 3-1 Buffalo Bills are set to return to Highmark Stadium Sunday...
Favorite German Restaurant Reopens Its Doors In Amherst
This is the perfect time of year for people who love German food. If that's you, you'll be excited to hear that a German restaurant is reopening in Amherst. Technically, we're a little late to celebrate Oktoberfest. In Germany they celebrate starting in September...but a technicality is not going to stop people from getting excited about this restaurant coming back or from celebrating Oktoberfest anyway.
buffalorising.com
Big Reveal: 47 East Amherst Street
A new plan has emerged for the Amherst Bowling Center property at 47 E. Amherst Street. Regan Development is working with HHL Architects on a proposal to demolish the existing 52,000 sq.ft building and replace it with a two- and four-story, 130-unit apartment complex. The project carries a $26 million price tag.
“I know there’s a lot of pain”: Eastern Hills Church fund to help Bergum kids
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence community is rallying behind the four Bergum children, who lost both of their parents and grandparents. The pastor of Eastern Hills Church, Patrick Jones, says the church is trying to bring the Bergum family hope in the wake of tragedy. “There’s a number of people just saying what can […]
Longtime Movie Theater in Western New York Closes Its Doors
Movie theaters have been part of the fabric of pop culture for many decades. Here in Western New York, there have been many movie theaters which have been part of our childhood. Some movie theaters have come and went, like the Buffalo Drive-In in Cheektowaga and the University 8 theater...
WIVB
Ellicottville Fall Festival previewed on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend. The village is set to transform into a walkable arts and crafts show and more. Brian McFadden, the executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, joined News 4 at 4 on Tuesday to preview the event.
WKBW-TV
Art's Cafe building community through food and art in Springville
SPRINGVILLE (WKBW) — Take a trip down Main Street in Springville and you can't miss it. Art's Cafe, an impressive new collaborative community space, is adding to the vibrancy of the downtown area. "Art's Cafe is about a great cup of coffee and really really great food. But it's...
WGRZ TV
Creatures After Dark at the Botanical Gardens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie county Botanical Gardens will be featuring a new exhibit during their new series, Gardens After Dark. The series will have the garden's conservatory filled with several colorful creatures made out of living plants. These creatures featured will include a dinosaur succulent topiaries,...
5 Criminally Underrated Burger Restaurants in Buffalo
What's the number one food in Buffalo and Western New York? It's without a doubt chicken wings. Wings, beef on weck, sponge candy and stuff like that is what we're known for. Western New York is also a great place for an outstanding fish fry, especially around lent, and so is bar food.
newyorkalmanack.com
Invasive Hydrilla Found Infesting Niagara River
This past summer, a hydrilla plant found by a boat steward during a routine inspection prompted another round of surveys along the Niagara River. The intercepted hydrilla fragment was wedged between a boat and trailer at the Niawanda Park boat launch in the city of Tonawanda in Erie County, NY. DEC and the Western New York Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (WNY PRISM) are conducting more extensive surveys of marinas and inlets in the area to monitor hydrilla infestations. DEC is expected to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (Ontario, Canada) to amend the North Tonawanda hydrilla management plan to include the new finds and to conduct control activities.
South Park High alumnus reflects on tree planting nearly 40 years ago
John Walton, a Buffalo native, proudly calls himself a “tree hugger”. Nearly 50 years ago, in 1974, during his senior year, he helped plant four trees for an Earth Day project.
Erie County Auction holding a deeper meaning to some
Around one thousand community members flock to the Buffalo Niagara Conference Center for the Erie County Auction for foreclosed homes and buildings. But some are there for a deeper meaning.
One Of World’s Best Places To Travel Is 2 Hours From Buffalo, New York
There are so many places to go this year, but this is one place you have to see during the fall. Fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend across New York State, and many people are flocking to national and state parks to get their seasonal dose of the fall season.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to See The Best Halloween Houses in WNY 2022
We all know Halloween is the best time of year (sorry, Christmas lovers). Western New Yorkers always go all out when it comes to decorations – Halloween, Christmas, Bills Season, you name it. From lights and music to disturbing scenes, Buffalonians go big, turning their lawns into must-see Halloween attractions. Some you can even enter… if you dare.
Dion Dawkins Buys $1.3 Million Home in East Aurora [PHOTOS]
*out of privacy, exterior and address of the home will not be given here*. The real estate market in Western New York, and really around the country, has not been kind for buyers over the last year or two. Even the renting market has been rather difficult. It feels like...
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, October 5th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: Perry’s Ice Cream expanding in Denmark; former Schoellkopf family home for sale; 12 new homes coming to Spaulding Green subdivision; new Studio 182 opens tomorrow in the Village of Hamburg.
Boat Crash Last Night in Buffalo, New York is Odd
What the heck happened here? Erie County Sheriffs Department, Lake Erie Towing, Buffalo Police & Buffalo Fire were all involved in a rescue at the Erie Basin Marina recently. Check out the picture below. If you missed it, the accident really happened on Tuesday night. The distress call was made...
