PROVO, Utah -- Returning back to the road for the first of two WCC matches this week, the USF Dons women's soccer team (5-4-3, 0-2) couldn't get much going as they fell on the road to the BYU Cougars (5-2-4, 1-0-1) by a 6-0 score up in the Utah Valley on Wednesday night.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO