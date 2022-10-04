ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
usfdons.com

Men's Soccer Returns Home to Host No. 9 Portland

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Returning home to the Hilltop to continue WCC action, the University of San Francisco men's soccer team (6-2-2, 0-1 WCC) will face their first ranked opponent of the fall when they welcome No. 9 Portland (7-0-3, 1-0 WCC) to Negoesco Stadium on Saturday night. Notably,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
usfdons.com

USF Hits The Road For Two Ranked Matches

SAN DIEGO, Calif. / PROVO, Utah - After two consecutive home matches, the University of San Francisco volleyball team (7-5, 0-4 WCC) will hit the road this week as they take on two top twenty-five teams with matchups at No. 4 San Diego (9-1, 4-0) on Thursday, Oct. 6 followed by a showdown at No. 14 BYU (7-3, 4-0) on Saturday, Oct. 8.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
usfdons.com

USF Falls Short on the Road Against BYU

PROVO, Utah -- Returning back to the road for the first of two WCC matches this week, the USF Dons women's soccer team (5-4-3, 0-2) couldn't get much going as they fell on the road to the BYU Cougars (5-2-4, 1-0-1) by a 6-0 score up in the Utah Valley on Wednesday night.
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
usfdons.com

Dons Close Tournament On High Note; Finish Fourth

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Putting together their strongest performance as a team this fall, the University of San Francisco women's golf team climbed the leaderboard each day at the Golf Iconic Classic as the Dons finished fourth overall as a team, which included four student-athletes placing in the top 25 individually.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
usfdons.com

Cross Country Returns to the City for the SF State Invitational

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- The USF Dons men's and women's cross country programs are back to work as they're competing at Golden Gate Park's Speedway Meadow tomorrow afternoon for the 2022 SF State Invitational. USF is back in action following last week's team performance at the Joe Piane Notre Dame...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy