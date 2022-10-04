Read full article on original website
Related
usfdons.com
Men's Soccer Returns Home to Host No. 9 Portland
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Returning home to the Hilltop to continue WCC action, the University of San Francisco men's soccer team (6-2-2, 0-1 WCC) will face their first ranked opponent of the fall when they welcome No. 9 Portland (7-0-3, 1-0 WCC) to Negoesco Stadium on Saturday night. Notably,...
usfdons.com
Shabazz Selected for Preseason All-WCC Team, Dons Picked for Third-Place Tie
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – With the men's basketball season rapidly approaching, the West Coast Conference announced the 2022-23 WCC Men's Basketball Preseason Poll and Preseason All-WCC Team on Thursday morning. For San Francisco, guard Khalil Shabazz was selected to the Preseason team while the Dons were picked to finish...
usfdons.com
USF Hits The Road For Two Ranked Matches
SAN DIEGO, Calif. / PROVO, Utah - After two consecutive home matches, the University of San Francisco volleyball team (7-5, 0-4 WCC) will hit the road this week as they take on two top twenty-five teams with matchups at No. 4 San Diego (9-1, 4-0) on Thursday, Oct. 6 followed by a showdown at No. 14 BYU (7-3, 4-0) on Saturday, Oct. 8.
usfdons.com
USF Falls Short on the Road Against BYU
PROVO, Utah -- Returning back to the road for the first of two WCC matches this week, the USF Dons women's soccer team (5-4-3, 0-2) couldn't get much going as they fell on the road to the BYU Cougars (5-2-4, 1-0-1) by a 6-0 score up in the Utah Valley on Wednesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usfdons.com
Dons Close Tournament On High Note; Finish Fourth
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Putting together their strongest performance as a team this fall, the University of San Francisco women's golf team climbed the leaderboard each day at the Golf Iconic Classic as the Dons finished fourth overall as a team, which included four student-athletes placing in the top 25 individually.
usfdons.com
Cross Country Returns to the City for the SF State Invitational
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- The USF Dons men's and women's cross country programs are back to work as they're competing at Golden Gate Park's Speedway Meadow tomorrow afternoon for the 2022 SF State Invitational. USF is back in action following last week's team performance at the Joe Piane Notre Dame...
Comments / 0