LONDON (AP) — The New York Giants elevated quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad on Saturday to serve as a backup to Daniel Jones against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tyrod Taylor has been the second choice but he got a concussion in last Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears and was ruled out Friday. The Giants also activated wide receiver Marcus Johnson and signed safety Tony Jefferson to the 53-man roster. The 27-year-old Webb has never thrown a pass in an NFL game. He spent the past three seasons on the practice squad in Buffalo, where now-Giants coach Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO