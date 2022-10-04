ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Giants activate practice squad QB Webb to back up Jones

LONDON (AP) — The New York Giants elevated quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad on Saturday to serve as a backup to Daniel Jones against the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tyrod Taylor has been the second choice but he got a concussion in last Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears and was ruled out Friday. The Giants also activated wide receiver Marcus Johnson and signed safety Tony Jefferson to the 53-man roster. The 27-year-old Webb has never thrown a pass in an NFL game. He spent the past three seasons on the practice squad in Buffalo, where now-Giants coach Brian Daboll was the offensive coordinator.
The Associated Press

Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 14 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman’s walk-off single in the 13th inning.
