The Cleveland Guardians move on to New York after marathon game with the Tampa Bay Rays
After 15 long innings, The Cleveland Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the next round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays wanted to force a game three against the Cleveland Guardians, and they nearly did just that, forcing the Guards into 15 innings on Game 2, nearly playing an entire second game. The Guardians have won their first playoff series since they went to the World Series in 2016 and to quote Jim Ross, “Bah Gawd, it was a slobber knocker”. Well, if you liked pitching it was. The Guardians and Rays combined for 39 combined strikeouts, with the Rays striking out just one more than the Guardians.
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Tampa Bay Manager, Kevin Cash, Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment
Kevin Cash gave Cleveland fans a huge compliment before game two of the Wild Card series between the Rays and the Guardians.
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies sweep Cardinals, advance to NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game Wild Card Series sweep Saturday night.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has interesting postgame moment
Athletes and celebrities have to with unwanted attention at any given time. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is no exception. Such was the case on Friday after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory in Game One of the Wild Card round. According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Francona was riding his scooter home after the game when he was stopped by a woman who recognized him.
FOX Sports
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
FOX Sports
Yankees without Aroldis Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout
New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman was dropped from the team’s American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s workout. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the former All-Star closer was in Miami rather than at Yankee Stadium and did not provide an acceptable excuse. "I...
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies, Aaron Nola shut the door on Cardinals' season
The most obvious advantage entering the Wild-Card Series for the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Phillies against the division-winning St. Louis Cardinals was their front-line starting pitching. In a series sweep, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola demonstrated why. Wheeler fired 6⅓ scoreless innings in Game 1, Nola followed with 6⅔ scoreless...
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays
The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
Ryan Helsley dealt with notable issue during 9th inning meltdown
The St. Louis Cardinals suffered a stunning collapse during the ninth inning of Friday’s NL Wild Card Series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, and reliever Ryan Helsley was largely to blame. After getting the final two outs in the eighth, Helsley gave up a hit, two walks, and hit a batter in the ninth, setting up a six-run frame for Philadelphia.
MLB Announces Guardians vs. Yankees A.L.D.S. Game Times
The American League Division Series, a best-of-5 set, begins Tuesday evening in the Bronx.
FOX Sports
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
FOX Sports
Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won't be back with the team next season. Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years.
Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Primed To Make Splash Trade With Improved Depth
Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom claimed to be "more likely" to make trades this winter due to the improved farm system.
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Yankees' Chapman ruled out for ALDS after skipping workout
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star's seven-year tenure with New York. The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man...
FOX Sports
Minnesota rallies at the end of the fourth to defeat Chicago 29-22
Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson led the Minnesota Vikings to a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears. Kirk Cousins had 246 yards passing, a touchdown and an interception. Jefferson reached a career-high in catches and had 12 catches and 154 receiving yards.
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners come back to top Jays, NYM-SD in action
Day 2 of MLB wild card action is underway, as the Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that with an incredible comeback victory over Toronto to complete the series sweep. Meanwhile, the Mets are looking to bounce back after...
