Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
A Live Webinar announced for Oct 11th to help win in a down market
Crypto expert Dan Hollings will hold a live webinar on October 11th explaining his revolutionary method of generating profits every single day in a bear-dominated crypto market. Dan Hollings, the celebrated crypto trading genius and author of multiple bestsellers on cryptocurrencies, is hosting a live webinar explaining his revolutionary method...
todaynftnews.com
THOR wallet integrates Unstoppable Domains to simplify crypto trading
THOR wallet has integrated Unstoppable Domains. THOR wallet allows swapping native tokens to make additional income. Users can operate cross-chains without complications. A few days back, Today NFT News reported that Unstoppable domains has integrated with 1inch to promote DeFi. Now, according to the latest news, THOR wallet has incorporated Unstoppable Domains.
bitcoinist.com
Best Cryptocurrencies Lined Up to Launch in 2023
As we enter the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to begin casting our sights into the next year to try and identify some of the best cryptocurrency projects lined up to launch in 2023. It might seem a little soon to think so far ahead, but it’s always...
u.today
Ripple Slams SEC for Opposing Two Firms’ Amicus Briefs, SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Shiba Eternity Now Live Worldwide: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
SWIFT to undergo massive upgrade, is Ripple ready?. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple slams SEC for opposing amicus briefs from two firms. The SEC has been criticized by Ripple for attempting to prevent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoglobe.com
Visa Partners With FTX To Offer Crypto Debit Cards in 40 Countries
Less than nine months after launching a FTX-branded Visa crypto debit card in the U.S., the popular crypto exchange intends to make the card available to its customers in 40 more countries. Here is how FTX Co-Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”) first announced the FTX Card on 21 January...
Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation
The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.
Former Google CEO Thinks This 1 Crypto Could Hit It Big
Chainlink wants to lead the Web3 revolution, and one high-profile name from the Web 2.0 era is now onboard.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Number of Smart Contracts Deployed on Cardano Grows by 100 in Two Weeks
The number of smart contracts deployed on the Cardano ($ADA) network has grown by 100 in only two weeks after the Vasil hard fork went live on the smart contract network, showing developers are pushing Cardano forward. According to data from Cardano Blockchain Insights, as Finbold reports, there were 3,2929...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Google Fires Software Engineer Who Claimed Company's AI Chatbot 'Might Well Have A Soul'
This article was originally published on July 23, 2022. Alphabet, Inc.’s Google has let go of engineer Blake Lemoine, who said the chatbot which the company developed is sentient. This comes after the search engine suspended him in June. Lemoine said Google sent him an email regarding the termination...
nftplazas.com
BAYC Announces its Very Own Community Council
The Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most recognizable and successful NFT projects in the world, has launched its community council. Officially announced on October 5, 2022, this council is made up of 7 of the community’s most proactive and longstanding members. These members are John Ong, the...
Will Zero-Knowledge Proofs Lead to Blockchain Payments Explosion?
If there’s one cryptography term you need to know to see if blockchain can change the payments industry, it’s zero-knowledge proofs. The applications are straightforward: Using a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) key, a payments app can query your bank to see if you have enough money in your account to cover a transaction without telling the inquirer anything about your account balance. Or the app can prove that your household income meets a credit card issuer’s requirements without revealing what it is.
blockchain.news
Former Synthetix Developer Creates Way To access Prohibited Apps Like Tornado Cash
A former Synthetix developer named Liam Zebedee has introduced his newfound way of bypassing prohibited blockchain apps like Tornado Cash. Zebedee created an application network called Dappnet to allow everyday crypto users to access inaccessible blockchain apps like Tornado Cash. This newly found application would give users access to decentralized applications using a combination of IPFS and ENS.
crypto-economy.com
BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operation After $100 Million Hack
The BNB Smart Chain became victim to a multi-million dollar hacking attempt, as the blockchain was exploited for around $100M. BNB is closely linked to the largest global crypto exchange, Binance. Nonetheless, the hacking news was confirmed by the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao. In response to the attack, BNB halted its operations.
bitcoinist.com
With Mastercard’s Crypto Secure, BNB and Uniglo.io Can Integrate Extra Security Into Their Vaults For The Future
The payment giant Mastercard is moving into the cryptocurrency market with force after launching a new software designed to pinpoint fraudulent transactions coming from crypto exchanges. This kind of action signifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency into the general public, that will be driven by large institutions. Crypto Secure Software. This...
getnews.info
Domain Rooster: Best Small Business Website Domain and Hosting Provider 2022
Entrepreneurs need the correct tools to optimize their companies’ online reach and visibility, regardless of whether they want to found the next eBay or a non-profit organization. To guarantee that businesses reach the greatest number of potential clients and followers possible, it is now a basic need for all entrepreneurs to have a website and to use the power of internet advertising and marketing. However, the great majority of entrepreneurial endeavors lack the funding necessary to employ marketing managers on a full-time basis.
Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform
Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change
PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
FTX Launches Branded Visa Debit Cards for Purchases
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is collaborating with Visa to launch debit cards in 40 countries, with initial rollouts across Latin America followed by Europe and Asia. The FTX-branded Visa debit cards will be linked directly to a user’s FTX accounts and will initially be offered in the U.S., according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Friday (Oct. 7).
techunwrapped.com
WhatsApp is targeting business users with a Premium subscription
Meta seeks to monetize WhatsApp, because before its acquisition by Facebook in 2014, the application was paid. The rumor that the company is preparing to launch a subscription for professionals is confirmed, since WhatsApp Premium is now available in the beta version of WhatsApp. According to the WABetaInfo site, WhatsApp...
daystech.org
Controversial Weight-Loss App Noom Searches for New CEO
Noom, the maker of a controversial weight reduction app, is in search of a brand new CEO to interchange co-founder and CEO Saeju Jeong. Noom Inc., the maker of a controversial weight reduction app, is in search of a brand new chief government officer to interchange co-founder and CEO Saeju Jeong.
Comments / 0