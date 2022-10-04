ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

A Live Webinar announced for Oct 11th to help win in a down market

Crypto expert Dan Hollings will hold a live webinar on October 11th explaining his revolutionary method of generating profits every single day in a bear-dominated crypto market. Dan Hollings, the celebrated crypto trading genius and author of multiple bestsellers on cryptocurrencies, is hosting a live webinar explaining his revolutionary method...
MARKETS
todaynftnews.com

THOR wallet integrates Unstoppable Domains to simplify crypto trading

THOR wallet has integrated Unstoppable Domains. THOR wallet allows swapping native tokens to make additional income. Users can operate cross-chains without complications. A few days back, Today NFT News reported that Unstoppable domains has integrated with 1inch to promote DeFi. Now, according to the latest news, THOR wallet has incorporated Unstoppable Domains.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Best Cryptocurrencies Lined Up to Launch in 2023

As we enter the final quarter of 2022, it’s time to begin casting our sights into the next year to try and identify some of the best cryptocurrency projects lined up to launch in 2023. It might seem a little soon to think so far ahead, but it’s always...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Innovation#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Cryptex Finance#Chainlink Labs#Coinbase Cloud#Defi
cryptoglobe.com

Visa Partners With FTX To Offer Crypto Debit Cards in 40 Countries

Less than nine months after launching a FTX-branded Visa crypto debit card in the U.S., the popular crypto exchange intends to make the card available to its customers in 40 more countries. Here is how FTX Co-Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”) first announced the FTX Card on 21 January...
CREDITS & LOANS
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: Number of Smart Contracts Deployed on Cardano Grows by 100 in Two Weeks

The number of smart contracts deployed on the Cardano ($ADA) network has grown by 100 in only two weeks after the Vasil hard fork went live on the smart contract network, showing developers are pushing Cardano forward. According to data from Cardano Blockchain Insights, as Finbold reports, there were 3,2929...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
nftplazas.com

BAYC Announces its Very Own Community Council

The Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most recognizable and successful NFT projects in the world, has launched its community council. Officially announced on October 5, 2022, this council is made up of 7 of the community’s most proactive and longstanding members. These members are John Ong, the...
POLITICS
PYMNTS

Will Zero-Knowledge Proofs Lead to Blockchain Payments Explosion?

If there’s one cryptography term you need to know to see if blockchain can change the payments industry, it’s zero-knowledge proofs. The applications are straightforward: Using a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) key, a payments app can query your bank to see if you have enough money in your account to cover a transaction without telling the inquirer anything about your account balance. Or the app can prove that your household income meets a credit card issuer’s requirements without revealing what it is.
TECHNOLOGY
blockchain.news

Former Synthetix Developer Creates Way To access Prohibited Apps Like Tornado Cash

A former Synthetix developer named Liam Zebedee has introduced his newfound way of bypassing prohibited blockchain apps like Tornado Cash. Zebedee created an application network called Dappnet to allow everyday crypto users to access inaccessible blockchain apps like Tornado Cash. This newly found application would give users access to decentralized applications using a combination of IPFS and ENS.
SOFTWARE
crypto-economy.com

BNB Smart Chain Resumes Operation After $100 Million Hack

The BNB Smart Chain became victim to a multi-million dollar hacking attempt, as the blockchain was exploited for around $100M. BNB is closely linked to the largest global crypto exchange, Binance. Nonetheless, the hacking news was confirmed by the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao. In response to the attack, BNB halted its operations.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

With Mastercard’s Crypto Secure, BNB and Uniglo.io Can Integrate Extra Security Into Their Vaults For The Future

The payment giant Mastercard is moving into the cryptocurrency market with force after launching a new software designed to pinpoint fraudulent transactions coming from crypto exchanges. This kind of action signifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency into the general public, that will be driven by large institutions. Crypto Secure Software. This...
PERSONAL FINANCE
getnews.info

Domain Rooster: Best Small Business Website Domain and Hosting Provider 2022

Entrepreneurs need the correct tools to optimize their companies’ online reach and visibility, regardless of whether they want to found the next eBay or a non-profit organization. To guarantee that businesses reach the greatest number of potential clients and followers possible, it is now a basic need for all entrepreneurs to have a website and to use the power of internet advertising and marketing. However, the great majority of entrepreneurial endeavors lack the funding necessary to employ marketing managers on a full-time basis.
SMALL BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Square Debuts AI Features for Conversational Commerce Platform

Square has launched AI features within its Square Messages platform, allowing merchants to communicate with customers using suggested replies and actions, a company blog noted. Square said that these AI messaging features help to “boost a buyer’s reply rate by 10%.”. Also within the blog, Square released its...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
INTERNET
PYMNTS

FTX Launches Branded Visa Debit Cards for Purchases

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is collaborating with Visa to launch debit cards in 40 countries, with initial rollouts across Latin America followed by Europe and Asia. The FTX-branded Visa debit cards will be linked directly to a user’s FTX accounts and will initially be offered in the U.S., according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Friday (Oct. 7).
CREDITS & LOANS
techunwrapped.com

WhatsApp is targeting business users with a Premium subscription

Meta seeks to monetize WhatsApp, because before its acquisition by Facebook in 2014, the application was paid. The rumor that the company is preparing to launch a subscription for professionals is confirmed, since WhatsApp Premium is now available in the beta version of WhatsApp. According to the WABetaInfo site, WhatsApp...
INTERNET
daystech.org

Controversial Weight-Loss App Noom Searches for New CEO

Noom, the maker of a controversial weight reduction app, is in search of a brand new CEO to interchange co-founder and CEO Saeju Jeong. Noom Inc., the maker of a controversial weight reduction app, is in search of a brand new chief government officer to interchange co-founder and CEO Saeju Jeong.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy