ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions.
NFL
Albany Herald

Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Ruled Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi on the practice field in the lead up to Week 5 due to a quadriceps injury sustained the week before. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman is ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Albany Herald

NFL Week 5 Injury Updates: Who’s In, Who’s Out

As we begin the second quarter of the 2022 NFL season, injuries become a bigger part of what all teams must deal with as they jockey for playoff contention. Teams that can manage their injuries and take advantage of roster depth will rise to the top. Similarly, fantasy managers who stay on top of the injury reports and manage their lineups accordingly will rate an edge.
NFL
Albany Herald

How to Watch and Listen: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium for the third straight week to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a divisional matchup. The Buccaneers have lost two consecutive games while the Falcons have won two straight. With that being said, Atlanta will be without two of its top offensive playmakers in running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Kyle Pitts on Sunday afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
Albany Herald

Week 5 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Welcome to my Week 5 edition of PPR rankings. There's only one undefeated team left (Eagles) and one winless team (Texans). Did you have the Lions down for the top scoring team through four games? Not that it's doing them much good because they've also allowed the most points by a healthy margin (26 more points than the second-to-last team, Seattle). Every team in the NFC West is 2-2 and three other divisions (AFC North, AFC South and NFC South) have no teams with better than a 2-2 record.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Nflpa#Concussion#American Football#Miami Dolphins#The Washington Post#The League And Union
The Associated Press

Green absence from Warriors 'mutual decision' after punch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely, which coach Steve Kerr called a “mutual decision” after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for practice Saturday. He said he expects to play in Golden State’s season-opener on Oct. 18, but he is unsure of his status as well as how long he will be away. Poole wasn’t injured in the fight. Neither was Green, a fiery veteran part of Golden State’s four championships in eight seasons. Green did not get into specifics about what triggered the physical altercation, though he said he was already dealing with something hurtful that day before erupting and that it has nothing to do with either player’s unsettled contract situation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy