A long time ago on Easter Weekend, a boy and his family gathered together at his family’s house to celebrate the holiday. Aunts, uncles, and cousins, all came from far and wide to barbecue and find joy with one another! Joy was found, bread was broken, but in the midst of this happiness, an ember from the grill found its way to the attic of their home and quickly a fire burst out and spread throughout the roof! Panic and confusion spread as quickly as the smoke and flames, as pets were gathered and people were escorted outside. Together, the once joyous family now somberly watched from the curb as the Fire Department did its best to extinguish the fire and save what they could. Luckily, the house did not burn completely but the boy’s room that he shared with his brother was wrecked both by water and flame.

