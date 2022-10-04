Oct. 8—A teenager is facing charges for unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon at a skate park Saturday morning in Fountain. Around 9:45 a.m. Fountain police say they observed Grace Harless, 18, passing a handgun around with two other teenagers at Mesa Park. Harless was arrested as the suspect in possession of the gun. The other two, males ages 16 and 18, were not taken into custody or charged.

FOUNTAIN, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO