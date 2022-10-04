Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Fountain police arrest 18-year-old woman who was allegedly passing around gun at skate park
Oct. 8—A teenager is facing charges for unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon at a skate park Saturday morning in Fountain. Around 9:45 a.m. Fountain police say they observed Grace Harless, 18, passing a handgun around with two other teenagers at Mesa Park. Harless was arrested as the suspect in possession of the gun. The other two, males ages 16 and 18, were not taken into custody or charged.
YAHOO!
Two arrested following drug bust of more than 300 fentanyl pills
Oct. 8—Police found more than 300 fentanyl pills in a "suspicious vehicle" Wednesday. A Colorado Springs police officer patrolling the 300 S. Academy Blvd. area noticed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and contacted people associated with it, police say. Authorities recovered 376 fentanyl pills during the investigation and arrested two people on suspicion of narcotics distribution. The bust happened around 3:30 a.m.
