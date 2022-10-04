Read full article on original website
How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and the Other Top 10 Richest Pro Golfers?
Golf is a sport often associated with wealth. It's expensive to play, between the equipment and greens fees. And the price of joining a golf club is out of the league of many. Look: How Rich Is Meghan...
thecomeback.com
Tiger Woods’ good friend reveals Tiger’s massive Masters plans
It’s no secret that Tiger Woods has been struggling with his health lately, which has led to the golf legend sitting out many events in recent years. But according to his good friend Notah Begay III, Tiger won’t be missing The Masters. In an interview with reporters on...
GolfWRX
LIV pro dropped by two major sponsors after decision to join breakaway tour
It may be only six events into existence, but some LIV players have found their sponsors dropping away quickly once they establish their ties to the Greg Norman-led series. Amongst many others, Rocket Mortgage, Royal Bank of Canada and UPS have severed links to various players whilst Phil Mickelson – remember where this all started? – has found himself now devoid of sponsorship from all of Amstel, KPMG and Workday.
3 tied for lead after 1st round of LIV Golf in Thailand
BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more-illustrious opponents on Friday to shoot 7-under 65s and share the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok. Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind while Kim Sihwan, Brooks Koepka and...
golfmagic.com
MENA Tour chief lashes out over LIV decision: "None of this was communicated!"
MENA Tour commissioner David Spencer has hit out at the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) over the governing body's decision to not immediately allow LIV Golf players in Bangkok to start earning points. In what was a huge surprise to the golf world and no doubt a dig towards the...
Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open
LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
LIV Golf live stream: How to watch latest event in Bangkok
The LIV Golf series heads to Bangkok for its sixth event in the inaugural season, after Cameron Smith triumphed last time out in Chicago in what was just his second appearance since his move.The Aussie switched from the PGA Tour alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with the field shaping out ahead of the 2023 season too, despite rumours of more players primed to make the switch in the coming weeks or months.The top of the field is now more compelling than in any of the previous events, as Smith battles it...
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
Eugenio Chacarra Skipped Senior Year of College to Join LIV Golf. He's 18 Holes Away From $4 Million Payday
Chacarra, a 22-year-old Spaniard, says he's living a dream while playing on Sergio Garcia's team and seizing a five-shot lead in Thailand.
GolfWRX
Ex-Ryder Cup captain blasts bag store employee for alleged tampering of club
The first round of the Acciona Open De Espana got underway on Thursday, and for former-Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, the day did not go as planned. The 51-year-old struggled to get anything going and shot a 75 (+4) after making five bogeys and one birdies on his day. However,...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Why do golfers wear a golf glove on just one hand?
If you asked almost any golfer, they'll tell you that they wear a golf glove on one hand. For right-handed golfers, they predominantly wear a golf glove on their left hand. For left-handed golfers, they tend to wear their golf glove on the right hand. But very few golfers wear...
thegolfnewsnet.com
How often should a golfer get a new golf glove? Here’s when to replace that glove
If you look in a golfer's bag, there's a good chance you'll find a really old golf glove in there. Golfers are kind of packrats, and they tend to not throw away golf gloves -- among other things -- in their bag. However, golfers should always play golf with a...
It’s Time for Cooler Heads to Prevail in Battle Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf
MENA Tour’s involvement is the latest bizarre twist in this saga, which isn’t doing either tour—or the game of golf—any favors.
Golf.com
How did Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay get his famous nickname? Enter Fred Couples
If you’re a golf fan, then it’s likely that you know Jim Mackay. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, then perhaps you’d recognize him by his famous nickname: Bones. Now that you can put a face to a name, surely you know his credentials. Longtime caddie for Phil Mickelson. Part-time on-course broadcaster. Current looper for Justin Thomas. If there were a Mount Rushmore for caddies, Bones’ face would be on it.
Golfers in Shock as Deer Face Off Against Coyote With a Crowd of Turkeys Watching: VIDEO
In this hilarious video, golfers stand by in shock as two deer face off against a coyote with a crowd of turkeys watching. The video was reposted by Golf Digest’s Instagram page after being originally posted by user “@julian.marco.”. The chaotic footage starts with the camera focusing on...
Golf Channel
Golf Central Podcast: LIV's latest ploy; one year to the Ryder Cup in Rome
LIV Golf's quest to get world-ranking points is now going through the ... MENA Tour? In this Golf Central Podcast presented by Callaway Golf, senior writers Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard detail the Saudi-backed league's latest ploy, and explain what the MENA Tour is. They also look ahead to next...
Golf Digest
Sungjae Im may have already pulled off the recovery shot of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season
With 45 events of a 47-tournament schedule still to be completed, there's a LOT of golf left in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season. But when it comes to recovery shots, it's going to be tough to top the one Sungjae Im had on Thursday. The South Korean found himself playing...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is the best place to store golf gloves in between rounds?
If you look in any golfer's golf bag, you're bound to find at least one golf glove. You'll probably find several, including some old gloves that are worn, frayed, ripped or too stiff to use anymore. As it turns out, storing golf gloves in your golf bag is not the...
LIV Golf's Attempt to Pull a Fast One on World Golf Rankings Failed
Who could have seen this coming?
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: Power vs. accuracy
It is an argument that may never be resolved, but I thought I would toss this out for cogitation today. That is, which is the quicker path to lower scores – adding distance or improving your accuracy through the bag?. Every week, we see the PGA Tour dominated by...
