A few years ago, Jacqui Berlinn was scrolling through Facebook when she came across a picture of a disheveled young man riding a BART train. The Livermore mom of six noticed the vitriolic insults with which other Facebook users described the young man. Then she looked closer at the photo and realized it was a picture of her son Corey, who has been battling heroin and, later, fentanyl addiction, since he turned 21.

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO