Paradise Post
A high school ended its football season after a racist chat. Anger and rumors ensued
The stadium lights blazed onto the brand new turf and the varsity football players braced themselves for the struggles and triumphs of the game ahead. Then, just moments before the match between Amador High, a mostly white school perched in the foothills southeast of Sacramento, and Rosemont High, a largely Black and Latino school tucked into the city’s industrial eastern fringe, Amador officials abruptly called it off. Everyone would have to leave. And to make sure they departed safely, the police department in the bucolic tourist town of Sutter Creek had called in reinforcements from the Amador County sheriff’s department and other agencies.
KCRA.com
Honorary Negro League Game returns to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The second-ever Honorary Negro League Game returns to Sacramento on Sunday to pay homage to the past while showcasing some of Sacramento’s very best Black and Latino athletes. “It’s such a close kinship and relationship that the passion of this sport is really dying, especially...
athleticbusiness.com
UC Davis Students Vote in Another Mascot
Make room, Gunrock the Mustang, there's a new mascot on campus in Davis, Calif. A group at the University of California Davis that has been working to switch the Aggies' mascot from a mustang to a cow have sort of won: the cow is the mascot of the student government group, Associated Students of the University of California Davis. The mascot was made official on Sept. 30, according to The California Aggie. , after a student movement pushed to change the university's mascot.
Thunder Valley Casino to host several big performers in 2023
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Thunder Valley Casino will be opening its new venue on Presidents’ Day Weekend in 2023 with several superstars lined up to perform. According to a news release from Thunder Valley Casino, on the opening weekend, there will be three headliners to celebrate the opening of the Venue. The Eagles will headline […]
cohaitungchi.com
13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA
You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Oasis in middle of Lincoln highlights salmon run
LINCOLN, Calif. — If you take a walk throughAuburn Ravine Park in the city of Lincoln, you'll find the dog park is a central highlight of this 10-acre spot. However, keep walking among the trees and let your ears guide you to a somewhat hidden gem just a few steps away from the barking, panting and playing dogs.
Loomis Costco to move forward after years of dispute
LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Since 2018, the city of Rocklin and the town of Loomis have worked toward an agreement on a new Costco on the border of the two communities, on Thursday a deal was reached. The location of the 155,000 square-foot Costco will be at Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road. With anticipated […]
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
The hidden winemaking region in California’s Sierra foothills
Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma may be more famous, but the Sierra foothills area is regaining its identity as a premier winemaking destination.
KCRA.com
Shooting near Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento prompts large police presence
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers spent over two hours on campus at Hiram W. Johnson High School and in the surrounding neighborhood Friday, after a shooting across the street. Video from LiveCopter 3 shows a large police presence on the south side of the school on 14th...
KCRA.com
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
visityolo.com
Yolo County: A Great Fall Getaway
There’s no shortage of great fall destinations across Northern California, from the mountains to the coast. But in between is a hidden gem that often gets overlooked: Yolo County. Just outside of Sacramento, Yolo County features boutique wineries, world-class restaurants, and plenty of outdoor activities, making it the ideal choice for fall getaways.
Family brings ‘a taste of Cuba’ to Sacramento
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Preparing a delicious meal brings a big sense of pride for Hispanics everywhere. Through these dishes, you get a taste of their culture, and a family in Sacramento is sharing their Cuban culture through their restaurant, Sol Cubano. “We want customers to feel like they’re in Cuba, to experience what […]
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters battling fire in Butte County rice fields
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:48 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are battling the Nelson Fire burning in rice fields north of Richvale, according to the CAL FIRE Butte Unit. At about 2:45 p.m., firefighters said the fire remains at 20-30 acres and is moving at a slow rate of spread. They say...
New watering rules take effect Nov. 1 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents will move away from an address-based watering schedule starting Nov. 1 as the city prepares for the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter seasons. The city of Sacramento said both residents and businesses will have to follow the new watering rules when it comes to landscapes and lawns. […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville man gets 15 to life for 1985 El Dorado Hills murder
The case of a 1985 El Dorado Hills murder and a previous wrongful conviction finally came to a close last week in an El Dorado County Courtroom. Roseville resident Michael Green was sentenced by El Dorado County Judge Suzanne Kingsbury to 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder on Sept. 27. The sentence was for the 1985 death of El Dorado Hills resident and local journalist Jane Anker Hylton.
goldcountrymedia.com
Accident closes Westbound Iron Point Point Road in Folsom at Rowberry
Folsom Police and Fire Personnel are on the scene of a serious traffic collision that has closed down a portion of Iron Point Road for several hours. According to Folsom Police personnel, both of the westbound lanes of Iron Point Road are closed between Rowberry Drive and Oak Avenue Parkway due to what is being being reported as an injury accident.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area
Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
