tDCS vs Sham for the Treatment of Inattention in ADHD Adults
Adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may experience fewer symptoms of inattention after undergoing transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS). Small sample numbers, inconsistent methodology, and brief tDCS treatments were, nonetheless, the hallmarks of earlier research. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of home-based tDCS in treating the symptoms of inattention in adult ADHD patients.
Physicians Are Critical to Restoring Trust in Healthcare
Medical advancements and life-improving/lifesaving tools have rapidly evolved over the past several decades. Yet, trust in healthcare and healthcare institutions has been declining during that same period and has only been exacerbated recently by the COVID-19 pandemic. Medicine and science related to healthcare have become so complex that many areas of medicine are truly only understood by a select group of sub-specialists, and many have lost the big picture when it comes to an individual’s health and become stuck in the weeds. The tools and skills required to effectively communicate science and medicine are lacking, especially in a world in which medical complexity is rising while time and individuals’ attention are at a premium.
Bleeding Disorders Caused by Immune Complications and their Management
Autoantibody production or abnormalities in the genes that code for coagulation factors may result in coagulation disorders that pose substantial hazards for bleeding. As has been well-documented in treating the X-linked disorder hemophilia, in the latter scenario, antidrug antibodies (ADAs) may develop against the clotting factor protein medicines used in replacement therapy.
Diagnosis of Previously Unsolved IHA Cases: Next-generation Sequencing
Inherited hemolytic anemia (IHA) cases previously undiagnosed have now been identified thanks to next-generation sequencing. When 21 unrelated Thai pediatric patients with non-thalassemic IHA presented with hydrops fetalis and/or became transfusion-dependent for a year or longer or for the rest of their lives, researchers used whole-exome sequencing to explore the molecular diagnostic spectrum.
Leukemia Relapse After Allo-HSCT: TIGIT- and CD161-expressing CD4 T Cells are Associated
The best course of treatment for certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT), which depends on a “graft-versus-leukemia” effect (GVL) where donor T cells mediate inhibition of malignant cell proliferation. Relapse, however, continues to be the leading cause of mortality following allo-HSCT.
COVID-19, And Ambulatory Care, Veterans Had Access to Primary Care and Were Satisfied with It
Many aspects of healthcare were altered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but early on in the outbreak, ambulatory care received relatively little research attention. During the onset of the pandemic, researchers profiled the ambulatory care experience, specifically the availability and satisfaction, of veterans. To collect quantitative and qualitative information from patients seeing their primary care physician between March 1, 2020, and June 30, 2020, they used a semi-structured telephone interview. About 40 veterans were selected at random from a single large urban Veterans Health Administration VHA medical center. To characterize veterans’ views on their access to and satisfaction with primary care at VHA and non-VHA sources, the interview guide used 56 closed and open-ended questions. They also investigated how the pandemic affected veterans’ daily lives. For the quantitative data, they used descriptive statistics, and for the qualitative data, they used a matrix analysis of direct quotes. More appointments were kept by veterans than were originally planned (mean 2.6, SD 2.2), with a shift toward telephone (mean 2.1, SD 2.2) and video (mean 1.5, SD 0.6) consultations. Around 27 people (67%) reported reduced access to care at the start of the pandemic, with 15 (56%) citing administrative barriers (“The phone would hang up on me”) and 9 (33%) citing a lack of provider availability (“They are not reaching out like they used to”). While most veterans (n=31, or 78%) were pleased with the care they received from the VHA (mean score 8.6 (SD 2.0 on a 0–10 scale)), 9 (or 23%) said they were less satisfied after the pandemic. Satisfaction ratings were higher (mean 9.5, SD 1.2) among the 6 (15%) veterans who saw non-VHA providers during the study period. Among the many psychosocial effects reported by veterans, they found a decline in mental health (n = 6; 15%), worry about the virus (n = 12; 30%), and withdrawal from social interaction (n = 8; 20%; “I stay inside and away from people”). The reported number of encounters is consistent with adequate access and satisfaction, but the comments about barriers to care suggest that improved approaches may be warranted to improve and sustain veteran perceptions of adequate access to and satisfaction with primary care during times of crisis.
IQ Development in Autism and The Fronto-Parietal Network
Approximately 1/3rd of those with autism spectrum disorder also have an intellectual disability. A major unanswered neurobiological question, however, is what distinguishes autistic people with and without intellectual disability. As children, their intelligence quotient (IQ) will fluctuate a lot. Researchers previously distinguished 3 subgroups of autistic children with distinct patterns of intellectual growth from infancy (2–3½ years) to early adolescence (ages 9-12): Individuals were classified as either persistently high, having maintained a normal IQ, persistently low, having maintained an IQ less than 70, or changers, having displayed a change in IQ from intellectual disability to (n) normal IQ. There are established connections between the frontoparietal (FPN) and default mode (DMN) networks and cognitive ability. To determine if there were early-life differences in brain volume across these IQ trajectory groups, investigators focused on regions of the fronto-parietal and dorsolateral networks (FPN and DMN). Using structural MRI acquired at baseline, they compared the functional connectivity between the default mode network (FPN; 11 regions x 2 hemispheres) and the default mode network (DMN; 12 regions x 2 hemispheres) in three groups: 48 persistently high (18 female), 108 persistently low (32 female), and 109 changers (39 female). The regions of the FPN and DMN were defined by employing the networks found in Smith et al (Proc Natl Acad Sci USA 106:13040–5, 2009). Up to 3 early and intermediate-age IQ tests were used to classify subjects into IQ trajectory groups (mean age time 1: 3.2 years; time 2: 5.4 years; time 3: 11.3 years). At time 1, the Changer group showed DMN volumetric differences compared to both the Persistent Low and Persistent High groups. A change in DMN structure may be an early predictor of a shift in IQ trajectory, but there was no difference between the persistently high and persistently low groups. When compared to the persistently low and changers groups, the FPN showed that those in the persistently high group differed in a way that may have been related to their concurrent IQ and the absence of intellectual disability. There may be a distinction between children with autism whose low IQ remains stable over time and those whose IQ improves, based on differences in the volume of brain regions within the DMN during early childhood. Structural differences in brain networks highlight the distinct neural underpinnings of these three IQ-based subgroups of autism.
Polidocanol: Off-Label Dermatologic Uses Review
Numerous off-label dermatological uses for polidocanol have been reported, despite the drug’s approved use for treating incompetent great saphenous veins, accessory saphenous veins, and visible varicosities of the great saphenous vein system. The goal of this study was to detail the clinical applications of polidocanol outside of dermatology, including their efficacy and any potential side effects. Studies describing clinical uses of polidocanol from 2004 to 2021 that are searchable on PubMed were reviewed to ascertain efficacy and adverse effects in various dermatologic applications. Some of the conditions that polidocanol has been shown to help with include: mucocele of the minor salivary gland; hemangioma; varicose veins of the upper extremities; reticular veins of the chest; facial veins; pyogenic granuloma; lymphangioma circumscriptum; digital mucous cyst; mixed skin ulcers; cutaneous focal mucinosis; seromas; glomuvenous mal Symptoms like pain, erythema, swelling, ecchymosis, and ulceration are frequently reported. However, the strength of data supporting many uses is limited by small sample sizes and a lack of controls, as most sources were case reports and small prospective studies. Although the FDA has only approved the use of polidocanol to treat incompetent great saphenous veins, accessory saphenous veins, and visible varicosities of the great saphenous vein system, polidocanol has been chosen for a number of off-label clinical applications.
Discrimination With Depressive Symptoms & Suicidal Ideation
The COVID-19 epidemic has been accompanied by an uptick in depression symptoms as well as a rising consciousness of systemic racism and health disparities in the United States. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the relationship between mental health and commonplace prejudice throughout the All of Us Research Program pandemic.
Anaphylaxis Across Europe: PFS and LTP Allergy
Pollen-food syndrome (PFS) are often thought to be a minor cross-reacting food allergy solely affecting Northern Europe. In contrast, lipid transfer protein (LTP) allergy is thought to be more severe and primarily impacts Southern Europe. With an emphasis on reaction intensity, researchers sought to inform about both types of plant food allergies and assess if their stereotypical manifestations have not changed.
Large Varicose Vein Closure
The treatment of chronic venous disease and varicose veins might result in significant financial and emotional benefits for the patient. The great saphenous vein has been the focus of treatment for a significant amount of time because of the frequency with which cases of incompetence and reflux may be found involving this vein by conducting a review of the published medical literature that pertains to the use of closure procedures for big varicose veins. Extensive searches of the published literature in the English language were carried out up to and including the month of December 2021. We did an in-depth review of the research that has been published on the subject of the removal of big varicose veins. Endovenous thermal ablation is the most common approach for occluding an incompetent great saphenous vein. This procedure is minimally invasive, carries a low risk of complications, and has a high success rate. Methods that are not thermal, those that are not tumescent, and tumescent methods can also be utilized. A comprehensive understanding of vein anatomy, ultrasound, and the processes for vein closure is required to guarantee safe and effective treatment results.
Psychotic Experiences in Adolescents: Ecology and Heritability
It was well recognized that genetic risk factors contributed to the genesis of psychotic episodes in the general population. It was unclear how these risk factors and environmental dangers for psychotic episodes interacted. For a study, researchers sought to employ a twin design, determine the environmental risk exposure and etiological heterogeneity of adolescent psychotic events.
Severely ill COVID Patients: Symptom Control and Survival
There was little proof that severe COVID results in symptom management. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to identify changes in symptoms, relationships to therapies, and survival rates among COVID patients who were terminally ill or receiving palliative care. During the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, a multicenter cohort study...
Psychotic Experiences and Nongenetic Factors in the UK Biobank
Despite multiple variables linked to psychosis through hypothesis-driven research, the one-exposure-to-one-outcome paradigm ignores the diversity of exposures. For a study, researchers sought to find real signals and systematic procedures required, comparable to agnostic genome-wide analysis. Through data-driven agnostic studies and genetically informed ways to analyze relationships, it is possible to examine nongenetic correlates of psychotic symptoms systematically.
NA-OXS Damage With Psychiatric Disorders in Adults
The significantly increased morbidity and death from somatic causes in people with mental illnesses may be caused by nucleic acid damage from oxidative stress (NA-OXS), which was thought to be a molecular process. to carefully collect and examine data on NA-OXS across the diagnostic range for mental disorders. From the...
Frontotemporal Dementia and Psychosis Using Machine Learning
Dementia symptoms are similar to the behavioral and cognitive signs of severe psychotic illnesses. Shared brain changes were still, and it hadn’t been determined how important they are for patients with at-risk disease stages. For a study, researchers sought to compare the structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) patterns of behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD), Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and schizophrenia using machine learning; to estimate predictability in bvFTD and schizophrenia patients using sociodemographic, clinical, and biological data; and to look at prognostic significance, genetic underpinnings, and progression in patients with clinical high-risk (CHR) states for psychosis or recent-onset depression (ROD).
Newborn Infants’ Diaphragm Electrical Activity (Edi) Reference Values
Neuro-adjusted ventilatory assist is emerging in the field of respiratory support, which uses an infant’s electrical diaphragmatic activity (Edi) to give synchronized inspiratory pressure support. However, there is a lack of information about typical neonatal Edi values. The purpose of this research was to determine appropriate Edi levels as a baseline for premature and full-term infants who are not in need of respiratory support. A group of newborn babies was observed as they breathed naturally in room air, and the results were recorded prospectively. A specialized naso/orogastric feeding tube with implanted electrodes at the level of the diaphragm was used to track the Edi waveform. Without deviating from standard clinical practice, researchers monitored Edi minimums and maximums constantly for 4 hours without deviating from standard clinical practice. The participants included 24 infants, 16 of whom were born prematurely (< 37 weeks of pregnancy) and 8 of whom were delivered full-term. During the research period, all newborns were using only room air for breathing during the research period. All infants had their edi data successfully recorded. The median Edi peak was 10.13 (±3.50) μV, whereas the median Edi minimum was 3.02 (±0.94) μV. Edi lowest in preterm infants was 3.05 (±0.91) μV, and Edi maximum was 9.36 (±2.13) μV on average (±SD). The mean (±SD) Edi minimum in full-term newborns was 2.97 (±1.05) μV, and the mean (±SD) Edi maximum was 11.66 (±5.14) μV. Preterm and full-term neonates have respective reference Edi value sets. These values can serve as guidance when monitoring breathing assistance and applying diaphragm-triggered modalities of respiratory support to newborn infants.
Adult Alcohol Use Behaviors and Brain Structure
Alcohol use habits and brain macrostructure have been linked in previous research. Due to the limits of observational research, it was challenging to pinpoint directional connections between these traits. For a study, researchers sought to determine the direction of relationships between brain shape and alcohol use using mendelian randomization (MR) and to clarify the cellular and transcriptome bases of such relationships.
News From ASBMR 2022
New research was presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2022 annual meeting, held September 9-12 in Austin, Texas. The features below highlight some of the studies emerging from the sessions. FRAX Remains a Valid Tool for Predicting Fracture Risk in RA. For patients with rheumatoid...
Neuroimaging of Major Depressive Disorder: Quantifying Deviations in Brain Structure and Function
Clinical neuroscience has long focused on identifying neurobiological differences between people with major depressive disorder (MDD) and healthy people. Recent meta-analyses have raised questions about the reproducibility and therapeutic applicability of brain changes in depression. For a study, researchers sought to compare the results with an MDD polygenic risk score (PRS) and environmental factors, as well as to quantify the upper bounds of univariate effect sizes, estimated predictive utility, and distributional dissimilarity between healthy people and people with depression on structural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), diffusion-tensor imaging, and functional task-based as well as resting-state MRI.
