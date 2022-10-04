ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comet-like debris trail stretches 6,000 miles after NASA asteroid crash test

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mIgP_0iMNDFl800

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The asteroid that got smacked by a NASA spacecraft is now being trailed by thousands of miles of debris from the impact.

Astronomers captured the scene millions of miles away with a telescope in Chile. Their remarkable observation two days after last month’s planetary defense test was recently released a National Science Foundation lab in Arizona.

The image shows an expanding, comet-like tail more than 6,000 miles (10,000 kilometers) long, consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.

READ NEXT: Missouri man sentenced to death in St. Charles quadruple murder

This plume is accelerating away from the harmless asteroid, in large part, because of pressure on it from solar radiation, said Matthew Knight of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, who made the observation along with Lowell Observatory’s Teddy Kareta using the Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope.

Scientists expect the tail to get even longer and disperse even more, becoming so tenuous at one point that it’s undetectable.

“At that point, the material will be like any other dust floating around the solar system,” Knight said in an email Tuesday.

More observations are planned to determine how much and what kind of material was hurled from the 525-foot (160-meter) Dimorphos, a moonlet of a larger asteroid.

Launched nearly a year ago, NASA’s Dart spacecraft was destroyed in the head-on collision. The $325 million mission to deflect an asteroid’s orbit was intended as a dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock heads our way. Dimorphos and its companion rock never posed a threat to Earth and still do not, according to NASA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

3 arrested in Lake Ozark fentanyl, cocaine drug bust

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
LAKE OZARK, MO
BGR.com

Astronomers just discovered a planet that might be able to support life

Astronomers have discovered what may be an inhabitable exoplanet. The planet was discovered earlier this year, roughly 100 light-years from Earth. The planet, which scientists believe could support life, is located within the habitable zone of its start. This zone, which can be found around every star, determines whether liquid water can exist on the planet.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Missouri State
Daily Mail

Asteroid that hit Earth and wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was not alone: MOON was bombarded by space rocks at exactly the same time, lunar glass reveals

Asteroid impacts on the moon millions of years ago coincided with some of the largest meteorite impacts on Earth — including the one that wiped out the dinosaurs. That is the discovery of a new study which also found that major impact events on our planet did not happen in isolation, but rather were accompanied by a series of smaller impacts.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Knight
ScienceAlert

We Might Have Underestimated The Size of The Asteroid Behind Earth's Largest Crater

The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the largest of its kind on Earth, estimated to stretch as far as 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from rim to rim. Walking non-stop, it would take a good two-and-a-half days to make it from one side to the other. The scars left by an asteroid collision some two billion years ago have long since been all but scoured away by the elements, leaving room for speculation over its true scale and the forces that created it. Now new research based on what's thought to be a more accurate simulation of the impact...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet#Asteroid#Crash Test#Lowell Observatory
The Independent

Nasa’s asteroid crashing mission returns first image of target space rock

Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, has returned its first image of the asteroid Dimorphos, a space rock the mission is destined to crash into in less than a month.Taken from around 20 million miles away, the fuzzy composite image shows the small asteroid Dimorphos, and its larger companion asteroid, Didymos, which is about a half mile in diameter. Both show up as mere points of light in the Dart spacecraft’s Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical navigation, or Draco instrument.Dart took the images making up the composite image on 27 July, and Nasa published the images...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KOLR10 News

Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

New video shows Springfield officer use deadly force

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Newly released video KOLR10 Investigates obtained shows body camera and surveillance footage from a deadly officer-involved shooting in September. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson ruled Cpl. Thomas Jordan’s use of deadly force was justified in self-defense. Footage shows Jordan approaching a white truck in the Bass Pro Catalog Outlet parking lot on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy