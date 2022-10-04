ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

ocolly.com

Brooks back in Stillwater, take two

Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
STILLWATER, OK
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general

LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name was recommended by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of the recommendations on Thursday. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
LUBBOCK, TX
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of burglarizing OSU Student Store

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins man on probation for passing a forged check has been charged with breaking into the OSU Student Store from which $7,075 worth of electronics was stolen, according to an affidavit. Nicholas Ryan Brown, 31, was ordered jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment this...
PERKINS, OK
FMX 94.5

Calling All In This Moment Fans, Your Moment Has Arrived

It's no secret that Lubbock loves In This Moment. In This Moment's FMX Birthday Bash show at the United Supermarkets Arena in September did more than solidify their Hub City fanbase; it created a whole new blood legion of fans. It was an announcement that the band has arrived and is now doing stadium-quality shows.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling

The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Project, major improvements to 114th St. between Indiana & Quaker Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lubbock District will begin work on a major improvement project along 114th Street from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue. According to a press release from TxDOT, the $12.79 million City of Lubbock project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from...
LUBBOCK, TX
kaynewscow.com

OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash

BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KCBD

LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. By about 6:40 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. As of now no injuries have been reported. This story...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger. LFR received the call around 4:39 p.m. As of now, one person has sustained minor injuries, and another sustained moderate injuries. Northbound traffic has been...
LUBBOCK, TX

