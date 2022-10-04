Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Tech Football Boosts Chances in Stillwater Tremendously
I talk about uniforms a lot on the radio and people always tell me they don't matter. They say, 'Who cares what they wear, just win.' Well, to that I say, 'bah humbug.' I believe in the Deion Sanders school of thought when it comes to uniforms. You look good,...
SOLD OUT: TTU hosts Baylor and honors Mahomes, Oct. 29
Texas Tech said Thursday the Baylor football game on October 29 is “officially sold out.” First-year coach Joey McGuire came to TTU from Baylor. Also, the Red Raiders honor Patrick Mahomes.
Fans invited to Texas Tech Goin’ band rehearsal at Dick Bivins Stadium
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech Goin’ Band is set to rehearse at Dick Bivins Stadium and fans are invited to watch the rehearsal from 12:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. on Friday, according to officials with Texas Tech. The band, officials said, is preparing for their show at the Tech vs OSU football game […]
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Oct. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, Oct. 6.
Brooks back in Stillwater, take two
Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name was recommended by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of the recommendations on Thursday. […]
Beto to visit Lubbock, Texas Tech University on ‘Beto for Texas College Tour’
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University was named as an upcoming stop on Beto O’Rourke’s college tour on Wednesday, according to O’Rourke’s official website. According to the website, the visit was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. at an unannounced location on Texas Tech’s Campus.
UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
Perkins man accused of burglarizing OSU Student Store
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins man on probation for passing a forged check has been charged with breaking into the OSU Student Store from which $7,075 worth of electronics was stolen, according to an affidavit. Nicholas Ryan Brown, 31, was ordered jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment this...
One hurt after accidental shooting near Texas Tech University, police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after an accidental shooting was reported in Lubbock Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 3:00 p.m. to the 800 block of University Avenue. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Gallery: The Tallest Building In Lubbock Has Some Pretty Cool Apartments
I've been on the search for a new place to live in Lubbock. I recently realized that it was kind of stupid to pay for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom rental home when it's pretty much just me and a couple of cats. I'd like to eventually buy a house, and throwing away money on a big rental isn't getting me there any faster.
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
Buc-ee’s to Officially Build a Store in West Texas in 2023
This has been something that's been going back and forth for a while now. It started as rumors, then true, then drama, then so much more. But now we can say it's official. Buc-ee's is coming to West Texas. The Buc-ee's legal team confirmed Tuesday, October 5th that they've closed...
Calling All In This Moment Fans, Your Moment Has Arrived
It's no secret that Lubbock loves In This Moment. In This Moment's FMX Birthday Bash show at the United Supermarkets Arena in September did more than solidify their Hub City fanbase; it created a whole new blood legion of fans. It was an announcement that the band has arrived and is now doing stadium-quality shows.
Mass casualty exercise Wednesday at Lubbock airport
The sight of smoke, flames and even people laying on the ground as though they were injured or killed will be a training exercise only on Wednesday at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.
New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling
The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
Project, major improvements to 114th St. between Indiana & Quaker Ave.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lubbock District will begin work on a major improvement project along 114th Street from Indiana Avenue to Quaker Avenue. According to a press release from TxDOT, the $12.79 million City of Lubbock project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from...
OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash
BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
LFR responds to fire at Driftwood Apartments
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call for a fire at the Driftwood Apartments at 5501 Utica Avenue. The call came in around 6:20 p.m. By about 6:40 p.m. firefighters reported that the fire had been extinguished. As of now no injuries have been reported. This story...
2 injured in crash near 47th and Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near 47th and Milwaukee involving a Chevy Avalanche and a Dodge Charger. LFR received the call around 4:39 p.m. As of now, one person has sustained minor injuries, and another sustained moderate injuries. Northbound traffic has been...
