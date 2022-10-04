Read full article on original website
Myra Denise Hale
Ms. Myra Denise Hale, 56, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Wise County, Va., and was the daughter of Jesse “Buck” and Nina Hale. Myra was a Nurse in Labor and Delivery for...
The Apple Festival is underway in Unicoi County
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's apple picking time, and Unicoi County is giving you a way to celebrate!. The apple festival kicked off today and will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The apple festival has been happening in Erwin, Tennessee for over four decades with an annual attendance of around 110,000.
E-T Constables Association graduates 54 constables at in-service training
A total of 54 constables, including two Carter County constables, completed the annual in-service training conducted in September at the Hamblen County Courthouse in Morristown. Chief Training Officer Ken Potter said numerous topics were covered, including child abuse, domestic violence, officer survival, use of force, de-escalation of force, active shooter,...
Marriages, Chancery & Circuit Courts & Realty Transfers
Thomas Brent Archer and Jennifer Allison Range Maddies, Elizabethton. Heather Nicole Arnold and Michael Darrell Crow, Elizabethton. Philip Scott Arrington and Makayla Jean Broughton, Elizabethton. John Henry Bare and June Anne Baskett Kelly, Elizabethton. Timmy Lee Black and Amanda Harriet Shook, Roan Mountain. Georja Rae Blackwell and Adam Lee McAninch,...
Linda Bass Street
Linda Bass Street, age 69, of Hampton, passed away on October 4, 2022, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton. Linda was born in Carter County on April 13, 1953, to the late Ham and Lona Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Herb Bass; brother, Bobby Campbell and his wife Reba and sister, Pat Hicks.
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
Enjoy some ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ next weekend at the Bonnie Kate
The Bonnie Kate Theater opened in 1926 and many older residents of the community surely hold fond memories of the theater’s glory days. Now, after several years of renovation work, the Bonnie Kate will once again open its doors to spotlight a classic play, thanks to a new organization created to support artistic skill in the local community.
Tennessee Unclaimed Property will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, will be at the Unicoi County Apple Festival in Erwin this weekend helping reunite Tennesseans with the more than $1.2 billion of unclaimed property. According to the Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division, there is a...
What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
New Salon celebrates grand opening
Makayla Houghton, the center owner of Daydream Salon, cuts the ribbon on her new shop during a ceremony last Saturday in Mountain City. The new salon is a great addition to the business community and gives testimony to the ongoing growth in the city and Johnson County, TN. Submitted Photo.
Carter County Outlaws to perform at Jiggy Ray’s
Live at Jiggy Ray’s this Friday, Oct. 7, will be the Carter County Outlaws Band. Show starts at 7 p.m. Come on out for some great food and great music. Jiggy Ray’s is located at 610 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.
Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
Elizabethton native Rollins continues to shine for Maryville College
Elizabethton native Bryson Rollins continues to amass great numbers as the starting quarterback in his first year at Maryville College. After leading the Elizabethton Cyclones to back-to-back state championships in 2019-2020 and a runner-up finish in 2021, Rollins took over quarterback play for the Maryville Scots. On Oct. 1, Maryville...
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
KINGSPORT — The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5–8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
Cloudland loses Homecoming Game
What a beautiful place to watch a fall football game, in Roan Mountain on homecoming night. The trees were many different colors, the temperature was just right, and the best hotdogs in East Tennessee since Howard’s closed. The Parade started at the corner of the old Cloudland Food Market...
Local officials: Marijuana pardon won’t make much of a difference in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following President Biden’s recent order to pardon everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession charges, officials in Tennessee say the pardon won’t make much of an impact here. “If there comes a time in Tennessee where the laws change, then I’ll abide by it, but at this point [marijuana] is still […]
Façade rehabilitation grants for downtown available again
Some of Elizabethton’s local downtown businesses will be getting a facelift in the coming months. Applications for this year’s Façade Rehabilitation Grant Program were made available on Monday, Oct. 3, during Elizabethton’s public information meeting at city hall. The City of Elizabethton announced the program’s return in September after the grant program was a success in 2021. Local shops including Riverside Taphouse, Tangles Hair Salon, and the Bonnie Kate Theater benefitted from the initiative.
