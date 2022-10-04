With kickoff just hours away, Clemson travels to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts for the first time in two years and looks to remain undefeated (5-0) on the road this season. The Tigers come into Saturday’s matchup at Boston College following two back-to-back top 25 wins against a pair of ACC teams in Wake Forest and NC State. Clemson’s defense hopes to welcome back a number of starters both on the defensive line as well as the backfield. While it is known that the Tigers will be without starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, questions still surround if we will see defensive end Xavier Thomas,...

