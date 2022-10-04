Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
Hochul: Dozens of New York communities get aid to boost public safety
Municipalities in New York will be able to receive $9 million in federal funding to boost public safety and preparedness, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. The money will be allocated to bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, canine teams and tactical teams. The money will also go toward urban search and rescue teams, Hochul's office said.
NY1
Hochul forms panel to tackle child poverty in New York
New York officials, anti-hunger advocates and community organizations are forming a panel to find ways of addressing child poverty in the state with the goal of cutting in half over the next decade, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The advisory council, formed as part of a law approved...
NY1
New laws could boost drinking water quality in New York
A law signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul is meant to boost drinking water safety and quality in New York. The measure will allow local municipalities to take legal action against polluters for claims that had been previously barred due to the statute of limiations that had been capped at three years.
