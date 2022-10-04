Read full article on original website
Related
securities.io
Reversible Transactions on Ethereum: Potential Upside and Feasibility Question
A trio of blockchain researchers at Stanford University recently proposed introducing reversible transactions on Ethereum. The researchers, Dan Boneh, Qinchen Wang, and Kaili Wang believe that this, alongside new token standards, ERC-20R and ERC-721R, will help mitigate the theft of cryptocurrencies. According to a paper by K. Wang, the new tokens would prevent attackers from getting away with stolen funds.
securities.io
Accountability Remains Absent as Officials Scramble to Bring in Do Kwon and Associates
When 2022 kicked off, the Terra ecosystem and its increasingly popular pairing of LUNA & UST were seen as industry bright spots. Fast forward mere months, and the collapse of this ill conceived project acted as a catalyst, burning down much of the optimism within the sector. Along the way billions were lost, and companies like Celsius and Voyager became nothing more than collateral damage. So now that we have entered Q4 of the calendar year, where does Terra stand, and has accountability among its orchestraters been achieved?
securities.io
From Exploits to Partnerships, and more – The Latest on FTX, Binance, Coinbase, and Nexo
With digital assets being a global phenomenon, there is never a shortage of events involving the scores of centralized exchanges serving the sector. The following are few recent examples of this, involving some of the worlds largest and most popular platforms. BNB Chain Exploit. Less than a day after announcing...
Comments / 0