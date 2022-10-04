When 2022 kicked off, the Terra ecosystem and its increasingly popular pairing of LUNA & UST were seen as industry bright spots. Fast forward mere months, and the collapse of this ill conceived project acted as a catalyst, burning down much of the optimism within the sector. Along the way billions were lost, and companies like Celsius and Voyager became nothing more than collateral damage. So now that we have entered Q4 of the calendar year, where does Terra stand, and has accountability among its orchestraters been achieved?

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO