India Releases 50-Page CBDC Report
The CBDC report published by India’s central bank may not be good news for the Indian cryptocurrency market. Crypto was such a hit in India in 2021 that it made the country the fastest growing market for the asset class, surpassing the MENA region and even Europe. At one...
$570 million cryptocurrency attack targets blockchain connected to Binance
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. According to a representative for Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, a $570 million theft has affected a blockchain connected to the company. This is the latest in a string of attacks that have hit the cryptocurrency industry this year.
Visa partners with FTX in a bet that shoppers still want to spend cryptocurrencies in a bear market
Visa payment cards laid out on a computer keyboard. The payments giant is teaming up with global exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. The cards, which are already available in the U.S., will link directly to a user’s FTX cryptocurrency investing account. The move allows customers to spend digital currencies without moving those off an exchange, “like you would with any bank account,” according to Visa’s CFO.
Public Capacity Of Bitcoin Lightning Network Rises Over 5,000 BTC
BTC added the layer-2 protocol to mitigate the scaling challenges, Bitcoin Lightning Network (BLN). The BLN was created to offer better scalability, make transactions cheaper, and increase the transaction speed on Bitcoin Network. Scalability has been a deterrent factor to the mass adoption of many cryptocurrencies. For example, High transaction...
5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for Lower Risk Returns October 2022 Week 2
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The crypto market appears again ready to make significant jumps after Bitcoin crossed the $20,000 threshold earlier this week. However, the crypto market remains volatile. Purchasing digital assets that could earn returns without exposure to many risks is widely considered a best practice. This article examines the best cryptocurrency to buy for lower risk returns.
Gofaizen & Sherle to Help Businesses Scale the New Lithuanian Cryptocurrency Regulations – Press release Bitcoin News
PRESS RELEASE. In light of the strengthened supervision of the cryptocurrency sector by Lithuania, Gofaizen & Sherle, an international legal and management consulting firm based in Europe, has taken the initiative to assist businesses in navigating these new regulations. According to Lithuanian regulators, these new laws will go into effect in November 2022. In addition, the country will prohibit anonymous accounts and establish more stringent requirements for customer identification.
Announcing Devcon Improvement Proposals (DIPs)
Today, we (the Devcon organizing team) are excited to make public a new way to get involved in next year’s event, and one that should make Devcon an experience that better represents Ethereum as a whole. Devcon Improvement Proposals (DIPs) are a new tool to involve collaborative community input...
SWIFT explores the advantages of a global CBDC network
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has conducted an 8-month trial on multiple technologies and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The experiment conducted by SWIFT says that these monetary products could be used in supporting cross-border transactions and the global financial network.
Blockchain Game Splinterlands Reveals Gamefi Platform Sold 10 Million Packs of Chaos Legion Series Cards – Blockchain Bitcoin News
On Wednesday, the team behind the blockchain game Splinterlands announced that it reached a new milestone after the project sold more than 10 million packs from the fantasy-themed battle game’s Chaos Legion series of cards. The achievement follows the project’s recent partnership with the Major League Soccer Players Association and Warner Music Group.
ESP: Beyond Grants | Ethereum Foundation Blog
Since transitioning into the Ecosystem Support Program from EF Grants, we’ve talked about defining “support” more comprehensively, thinking beyond simple grant funding. But what does a more comprehensive definition of support actually mean?. In practice, it means something different for every project, and it starts with a...
Development update #4 – ethereum.org
Hey Ethereum community! It’s been a few months since our last update so it’s about time we let you know what’s been happening over at ethereum.org. Under the hood at ethereum.org we’ve switched from Vuepress to Gatsby. Now, this won’t be immediately obvious to anyone visiting the website but it’s going to help us scale ethereum.org. Our team prefers React (a lot of people do) and has experience with MDX – so we should be able to ship better content, faster.
Cardano TVL Plummets To 8 Month Low, Not Seeing Effect Of Vasil
Cardano has suffered a significant drop in its total staked volume since its March 2022 peak. The proof-of-stake blockchain has lost over 76% of its total value locked in the past eight months. The decline is alarming, given the decentralized crypto project’s recent Vasil hardfork. The Cardano community welcomed...
The Stateless Tech Tree: reGenesis Edition
This week we’re revising the Tech Tree to reflect some new major milestones to Ethereum 1.x R&D that are not quite a complete realization of Stateless Ethereum, but much more reasonably attainable in the mid-term. The most significant addition to the tech tree is Alexey’s reGenesis proposal. This is far from a well-specified upgrade, but the general sentiment from R&D is that reGenesis offers a less dramatic yet much more attainable step towards the ultimate goal of the “fully stateless” vision. In many ways complimentary to reGenesis is a static state network that would help distribute state snapshots and historical chain data in a bittorrent-style DHT-based network. At the same time, more near-term improvements like code merkleization and a binary trie representation of state are getting closer and closer to being EIP-ready. Below, I’ll explain and clarify the changes that have been made, and link to the relevant discussions if you’d like to dive deeper on any particular feature.
