This week we’re revising the Tech Tree to reflect some new major milestones to Ethereum 1.x R&D that are not quite a complete realization of Stateless Ethereum, but much more reasonably attainable in the mid-term. The most significant addition to the tech tree is Alexey’s reGenesis proposal. This is far from a well-specified upgrade, but the general sentiment from R&D is that reGenesis offers a less dramatic yet much more attainable step towards the ultimate goal of the “fully stateless” vision. In many ways complimentary to reGenesis is a static state network that would help distribute state snapshots and historical chain data in a bittorrent-style DHT-based network. At the same time, more near-term improvements like code merkleization and a binary trie representation of state are getting closer and closer to being EIP-ready. Below, I’ll explain and clarify the changes that have been made, and link to the relevant discussions if you’d like to dive deeper on any particular feature.

