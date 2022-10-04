ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months. According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man crashes into undercover police with stolen car, gets busted with cocaine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal prosecution of Jamontez Howse, 22, is being considered after Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives Wednesday afternoon arrested the convicted felon on gun, auto theft, and drug charges. Undercover TITANS detectives spotted a stolen 2022 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday at a Brick Church Pike apartment complex and...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Theft of Merchandise Case Under Investigation - Do You Know These Two Men?

(Rutherford County, TN) The community is asked to be on the lookout for two subjects that may be tied to a shoplifting case in Smyrna, TN. According to the Smyrna Police Department, the duo has been accused of stealing merchandise while visiting the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store off the Old Nashville Highway. Photos captured by the in-store surveillance camera system were released by the police department on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022). Authorities are trying to determine the names of the two men. Any information regarding the identities of the men is encouraged to contact SPD Detective Kate Armstrong at 615-267-5012. You can also email the detective at kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
NASHVILLE, TN

