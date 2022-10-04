Read full article on original website
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication
A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient's medication.
fox17.com
Man who threatened to kill teller, robbed bank on Nolensville Pike taken into custody
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who threatened to kill a teller and robbed Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike has been taken into custody Friday. Metro Police said the suspect passed a note to a teller threatening to kill her, but no gun was seen. Police arrested 37-year-old...
WSMV
Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months. According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Trying to Identify Woman in Video After Car Break-in and Fraud (See Video)
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department reports that detectives are searching for a person of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case that also involves a burglary. A video that was released by the MPD shows an unidentified woman allegedly making fraudulent purchases at Kroger on W....
WSMV
Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
WSMV
Man crashes into undercover police with stolen car, gets busted with cocaine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal prosecution of Jamontez Howse, 22, is being considered after Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives Wednesday afternoon arrested the convicted felon on gun, auto theft, and drug charges. Undercover TITANS detectives spotted a stolen 2022 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday at a Brick Church Pike apartment complex and...
Suspect charged after firing gun in populated area, police say
The shooting happened about a month ago on Charles E. Davis Boulevard near Murfreesboro Pike.
Man banned from Kroger stores charged after potato chips theft
A Nashville man accused of stealing $83 worth of potato chips from a Kroger is currently facing a felony charge.
wgnsradio.com
Theft of Merchandise Case Under Investigation - Do You Know These Two Men?
(Rutherford County, TN) The community is asked to be on the lookout for two subjects that may be tied to a shoplifting case in Smyrna, TN. According to the Smyrna Police Department, the duo has been accused of stealing merchandise while visiting the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store off the Old Nashville Highway. Photos captured by the in-store surveillance camera system were released by the police department on Tuesday (Oct. 4, 2022). Authorities are trying to determine the names of the two men. Any information regarding the identities of the men is encouraged to contact SPD Detective Kate Armstrong at 615-267-5012. You can also email the detective at kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.
Man beats 'friend' with pipe under Nashville pedestrian bridge
Bryan A. Rebenstorf, 45, was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly beat a man multiple times with a pipe under the pedestrian bridge in Nashville.
‘Very frightening’: Neighbors on edge after dozens of shots fired over car theft in South Nashville
Around two dozen shots fired in a South Nashville shootout between employees of a car lot and suspected car thieves earlier this week left neighbors in the area concerned about their safety.
WSMV
Franklin County deputies looking for suspects who stole from Boy Scouts
CAPITOL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for unknown suspects accused of stealing from Boy Scouts. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said a group of Boy Scouts were camping at Camp Arrowhead in the Capitol Hill area. Some of the campers and staff had items stolen.
Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.
WSMV
VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
East Nashville children endangered during shootout at apartment complex
A man was injured and sleeping residents were put in grave danger last month due to a shootout in the parking lot of an East Nashville apartment complex.
WSMV
Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Name of Deceased Victim Released after Sunday Home Fire in Rutherford County
UPDATE - (WALTER HILL, TN) The name of the victim who is beleived to have died in the house fire this past Sunday in Rutherford County has been released, after her identification was confirmed and family members were notified. On Sunday, October 2nd, 9-1-1 received a home-fire report on South...
