Read full article on original website
Related
College Professors Are Revealing What Students Don't Understand About Their Work, And I Am Diligently Taking Notes
"95% of the time, the answer is in the syllabus."
A former UNC graduate student says her professors forced her out of her PhD program. Now she is filing a discrimination lawsuit
When Angelica Rose Brown was accepted into the University of North Carolina's Kenan Flagler Business School PhD. Program in 2020, she said it brought her one step closer to her career aspirations.
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Columbia students react to their college being ranked worst for free speech on campus
COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY – Columbia University students shared mixed reactions to their college ranking last for free speech on campus, with some expressing confusion while also shunning hate speech. "I think everyone here is very open-minded, and so I'm not really sure where that's coming from," one student told Fox...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
Students lose out as some universities are still teaching online
May I suggest that when compiling university league tables in the future (The Guardian University Guide 2023, 24 September), one of the criteria that you take into consideration is the proportion of teaching that is done in person compared with the proportion online. Like many parents, we are feeling increasingly guilty that we have encouraged our daughter to attend university and acquire a horrendous amount of student debt (indeed, we are financially supporting her) for what may be described as a glorified correspondence course. This is because of the amount of teaching that is being done online – not due to Covid concerns, but because the university has enrolled more students than it can accommodate in lecture theatres.
NYU decision to fire acclaimed professor amid poor grades angers parents: 'Soft bigotry of low expectations'
Parents say a New York University professor's firing following a student petition over grading is indicative of a lowering of academic standards across the U.S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amidst Declining Enrollments Nationwide, Eastern University’s Soars by ‘Focusing on What Students Need’
Eastern University has enjoyed a 52 percent increase in total enrollment over the last two years. It’s no secret that enrollment in higher education has dropped across the country. Initiated by changes in the economy and accelerated by a disruptive pandemic, colleges nationwide have been experiencing disappointing declines. The...
Black Student Union aims to ensure students have sense of belonging at high school in Cheviot Hills
Making sure young black students feel as if they belong is the focus of the Black Student Union at Alexander Hamilton High School in Cheviot Hills.
CNBC
Op-ed: 'Is college even worth it?' It's certainly not the only path to a successful career
Nicole Webb, Senior vice president/financial advisor at Wealth Enhancement Group. A return on investment from a college education has been in steady decline for a while. An expensive four-year college education isn't the only path to personal and financial success. Young Americans and their parents should carefully weigh all their...
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
Universities can’t seek truth until they commit to free expression
A key foundation for civilization was noted by philosopher Thomas Aquinas over 700 years ago. He wrote, “The greatest of all pleasures consists in the contemplation of truth.” Civil societies function when that value is emphasized. Civilization disintegrates when truth exits the public sphere. America’s universities were once...
The biggest scandal in higher education is lowering the bar
When professors lower standards, we are diminishing the quality of education for all students.
CNBC
'Universities are going to continue to suffer.' Some colleges struggle with enrollment declines, underfunding
Enrollment declines and underfunding have hit the higher education system hard. Post-pandemic, a number of colleges are in financial jeopardy. Deep cuts in state funding for higher education have pushed more of the costs on to students and paved the way for significant tuition increases. Increasingly, high school students are...
NYU prof’s firing after complaints about grades shows how low colleges have sunk
When I found out that Maitland Jones Jr., a widely respected New York University organic chemistry professor, had been dismissed from his position after 82 of his 350 students signed a petition complaining about his class, I empathized with him. Teaching at all levels is a complicated job. The law of averages dictates that some of Jones’ students were bound to emerge from his course displeased with their experience.
BBC
More than 600 students waiting on university finances
More than 600 university students from Jersey are waiting for student finance confirmation, the government has said. Although students began university in September, 642 applicants still do not know how much finance they will receive for the academic year. The States of Jersey said the claims either required further information...
bestcolleges.com
List of Law Schools Accepting GRE Grows
The GRE is a good predictor of law school success, according to two studies by the Educational Testing Service. The growth of GRE acceptance among law schools is indicative of schools' desires to increase access to legal education, according to ETS. The University of Arizona's James E. Rogers College of...
Comments / 0