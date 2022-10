Garrett Paul Belcher, age 17, a West Carter Senior of Olive Hill, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Olive Hill, Kentucky. He was born Tuesday, February 22, 2005 in Boyd County, Kentucky, to Stanley and Jolinda Leigh (Peck) Belcher of Olive Hill, Kentucky. Garrett enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting...

OLIVE HILL, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO